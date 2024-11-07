Home News Late night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel cries while scolding Trump voters: 'Terrible night'

Late night comedy talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, was reduced to tears Wednesday as he scolded the voters who elected President-elect Donald Trump to a second term.

"It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go," Kimmel said as his voice broke with emotion. "For health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech."

A teary-eyed Kimmel continued his list of groups he claimed would bear the brunt of another Trump presidency.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, democracy and decency," he said.

"And it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him, and — guess what? — it was a terrible night for everyone who voted for him, too, you just don't realize it yet."

Jimmy Kimmel tries not to cry in his latest tirade against Donald Trump:



"It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants... for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech." pic.twitter.com/FDgIXejhsT — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 7, 2024

Kimmel also said "it was a really good night for [Vladimir] Putin, and for polio, and for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk, and the bros up in Silicon Valley, and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump."

"But you know what?" Kimmel said. "I'm going to say something Trump would never say unless it favored him: The people voted, and this is the choice we made. In January, Donald Trump becomes president and that's that. He won. It doesn't mean we give up, but it also doesn't mean we storm the Capitol because we don't like the result."

Kimmel also said he was struggling to find a silver lining in Trump's victory, which caused him to question the wisdom of most Americans.

"I’ve been trying to come up with something positive, the best I can come up with is we've been through this once before and, yes, this time it's probably gonna be worse, maybe a lot worse," Kimmel said.

"I’m disappointed. I know a lot of you are too. I thought common sense would prevail. I’m so stupid, I always think it’s gonna, but for a lot of people this just isn’t important. It’s not high on their list."

Kimmel likened Trump to Emperor Palpatine, the hooded villain of the "Star Wars" films.

"He's old, he's evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever," Kimmel said. "Just when they finally scrubbed the last of the ketchup off those White House walls!"

Emotions also ran high during Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS, with Colbert joking during his opening monologue that he had replaced his "I Voted" sticker with one that read, "I am questioning my fundamental belief in the goodness of humanity."

"The majority has spoken and they said they don’t care that much about democracy," Colbert added.

Later in the show, CBS News anchor John Dickerson fought back tears thinking about "his boys" after Colbert asked him how he would explain a Trump victory to a 14-year-old.

"Late night 'comedy' has devolved into grown men crying because Donald Trump won the election," one X user wrote.

Late night “comedy” has devolved into grown men crying because Donald Trump won the election. pic.twitter.com/v145w5vnKZ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) November 7, 2024