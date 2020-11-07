Joe Biden declares victory, 'honored' to lead country as media projects him winner of 2020 election Joe Biden declares victory, 'honored' to lead country as media projects him winner of 2020 election

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to be the 46th president of the United States, as media outlets called the 2020 elections for the former vice president on Saturday morning.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden, followed by ABC, NBC, CNN, and FOX News, after projecting him as the winner of Pennsylvania, putting the Democratic nominee at 273 votes in the Electoral College.

Reacting to the projection, Biden said he is “honored” that he was chosen to lead the nation.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” Biden said in a statement on Twitter.

JD Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in North Carolina and president of the Southern Baptist Convention, urged Christians to pray for Biden: “Join me in praying for @joebiden and our country. Pray for wisdom, justice, and truth. I pray for success in where he leads in what is righteous and right," he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

The Trump campaign responded to the developments by releasing a statement from President Donald Trump, in which he said the election was “far from over.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit