For KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone, ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Andy Serkis join ‘Young Washington’ cast

Sir Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis and for KING + COUNTRY singer Joel Smallbone have joined the cast of “Young Washington,” an upcoming historical drama from Wonder Project and Angel Studios that explores the early years of America’s first president.

The three actors will star alongside William Franklyn-Miller, who was previously announced as the lead in the role of George Washington. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release over the Independence Day weekend in 2026, with production set to begin later this summer.

Academy Award winner Kingsley will portray Robert Dinwiddie, the resolute governor of Virginia who entrusts a young Washington with his first military command. Serkis, a BAFTA winner best known for his work in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Batman,” will take on the role of General Edward Braddock, an arrogant British officer who offers Washington a second chance at military glory after a crushing defeat.

Smallbone, one half of the Grammy-winning Christian duo for KING + COUNTRY, will appear as William Fairfax, a cunning aristocrat and friend-turned-rival who moves effortlessly through the British upper class — a world to which Washington aspires.

The artist recently told The Christian Post he’s been “working on a few feature films” after taking a brief hiatus, adding: “It’s been a restorative year … it’s very exciting.”

“Young Washington” is directed by Jon Erwin, co-founder of Wonder Project and known for faith-based hits like “Jesus Revolution” and “I Can Only Imagine.” Erwin also co-wrote the script alongside Tom Provost and Diederik Hoogstraten. He will produce the film with Chip Diggins.

The film's logline reads: “Young Washington chronicles the origins of America’s first president. After making a tremendous mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old George Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation.”

Wonder Project has multiple projects in the pipeline. Upcoming titles include “Sarah’s Oil,” arriving in theaters Nov. 7; “The Breadwinner,” a film in partnership with TriStar Pictures starring comedian Nate Bargatze; “It’s Not Like That,” a drama series with Amazon MGM Studios featuring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes; and “Flyer,” a feature in development about the Wright brothers.

The studio also recently announced that it will launch a premium subscription offering on Prime Video this fall.

“For a platform this big to support us with the resources we needed to tell this story, and still allow us creative control, is unprecedented,” Erwin previously told CP. “The success of projects like ‘The Chosen’ and ‘Jesus Revolution’ created the space for something like this to happen.”