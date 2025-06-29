Home News Wonder Project to launch faith-focused streaming service on Prime Video this fall

Wonder Project, a studio focused on faith and values-based entertainment, has announced that it will launch a premium subscription offering on Prime Video this fall, giving U.S. audiences early access to original films and TV series, including the second season of the biblical drama “House of David.”

The new subscription, simply called Wonder Project, will be available for $8.99 a month and will debut with over 1,000 hours of curated content, the company said. The slate will include exclusive original productions by Wonder Project as well as a library of faith- and family-friendly programming.

Created by entertainment industry veterans Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin, Wonder Project aims to fill a gap in the streaming market by “entertaining the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“For a platform this big to support us with the resources we needed to tell this story, and still allow us creative control, is unprecedented,” Erwin told The Christian Post. “The success of projects like ‘The Chosen’ and ‘Jesus Revolution’ created the space for something like this to happen.”

“Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now,” said Hoogstraten, the company’s CEO, in an interview with Variety.

Season two of “House of David” — a Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios production — will premiere exclusively on the new subscription service when it launches, before becoming available on Prime Video more broadly at a later date.

The first season of the biblical epic reached more than 40 million viewers worldwide and debuted as one of the top 10 new series on Prime Video in the U.S.

Filmed in Greece, the project’s immense scale was made possible by Amazon’s involvement, a collaboration Erwin described as a “miracle.”

The Wonder Project subscription is designed to be a family-oriented experience, with transparency around whether the content is appropriate for all ages. The company emphasized its goal to “reignite courage, inspire connection, and nurture a sense of hope.”

Wonder Project has multiple projects in the pipeline. Upcoming titles include “Sarah’s Oil,” arriving in theaters Nov. 7, 2025; “The Breadwinner,” a film in partnership with TriStar Pictures starring comedian Nate Bargatze; “It’s Not Like That,” a drama series with Amazon MGM Studios featuring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes; “Young Washington,” a biopic in partnership with Angel Studios; and “Flyer,” a feature in development about the Wright brothers.

Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of “The Chosen,” is an advisor for the Wonder Project.

Erwin previously told Variety he and his wife are “part of [the] audience” that Wonder Project wants to serve.

“My wife and I have four kids,” he said. “There’s an audience that I serve with the content that we make. I need more of this in my home.”

Erwin said the company hopes to sell its productions to mainstream networks, streamers and film distributors while creating its own distribution and streaming options.

“What if we could dream a little bigger? What if we could build a studio of our own that empowers creatives in this space with a level of freedom and resources they haven’t had before,” Erwin told Variety. “We want to be partners with studios and streamers and anybody who wants to reach this audience in profound new ways. But we want to do it while building something that is independent and can last.”