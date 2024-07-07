Home News ‘Divine judgment’: Pastor John MacArthur on Biden, Trump, immorality and the Church

Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church articulated a stern view of President Joe Biden’s leadership during a recent interview, framing it as a divine judgment and a reflection of societal moral decline. America is a nation reaping the consequences of its moral choices, he declared.

During his interview with Breitbart News Daily, MacArthur spoke about the Biden administration’s vocal support for trans ideology as emblematic of a society straying from biblical teachings.

When a society “turns to sexual immorality, homosexual immorality, and a reprobate mind, God gives them up,” MacArthur said, suggesting that the current leadership exemplifies the punishment described in Romans 1.

“When He gives them up, it means he gives them up to the consequences of their choices, the pastor said. “If you follow that pattern, what you get is Joe Biden, who is the epitome of all those things that I just talked about.”

The pastor did not mince words when discussing the personal and familial aspects of Biden’s life, claiming immorality ran “rampant” at an “epic level.”

MacArthur said societal redemption is possible, but only by returning to scriptural principles and genuine Christian conversion. He criticized the contemporary Church for its perceived failure to challenge societal norms and confront sins that lead to divine judgment.

“The church has miserably failed,” he lamented, pointing to its inclination to conform to external expectations rather than uphold biblical truths.

He dismissed the notion that political figures like former President Donald Trump could be the solution to the nation’s moral and spiritual decline, although he considered a second Trump presidency a “huge move in the right direction.”

MacArthur stressed that change must come internally from individuals through the Gospel of Christ, which he said can transform hearts and, by extension, cultures and nations.

“The transformation that He brings can change a family and change a community and change a nation,” MacArthur concluded.

During a Q&A at his church in March, MacArthur addressed the topic of Christian nationalism.

He clarified his stance against the conflation of Christian doctrine with political power, asserting, “The Kingdom of God is not of this world.” He also views the spiritual advancement of God’s Kingdom as separate from earthly political processes.

Despite the separation of church and state, MacArthur stressed the importance of Christians engaging in the political process to uphold righteousness, especially as voting becomes increasingly challenging in a landscape where options often do not align perfectly with biblical values.

Addressing misconceptions about Christian dominance in worldly affairs, MacArthur pointed to the scriptural predictions of worsening conditions for believers before Christ's return.

MacArthur, a premillennialist, suggested that Christians who believe they can assist God in establishing His Kingdom by seizing the reins of political power are misguided and often driven by a mistaken postmillennial eschatology that believes Jesus will return following an extended period of Christian political and cultural dominance.

“What Scripture teaches is what we're learning from the book of Revelation: Things are going to get worse and worse and worse, and the end of human history is not the Church triumphant, reigning in the world and taking over the structures of human kingdoms. That’s not what happens. At the end of human history, the believers are persecuted and murdered. And that’s the very opposite of what Christian nationalism would anticipate.”