Joyce Meyer says her 2-y-o great-grandson healed his mom with prayer

Popular televangelist Joyce Meyer says her 2-year-old great-grandson prayed for healing and his prayers were answered.

“Stop trying to get hold of God with your head, it's a heart thing,” the preacher shared in a message published on July 29. “As soon as you get into reasoning, you're going to get into trouble believing. You need to come like a little child and believe Him. Just believe.”

“Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven,” Matthew 18:3 in the scriptures says.

Throughout her ministry of 33-years Meyer has been candid about the challenges in her life and has sought to help others learn from her life experiences. She illustrated her sermon by sharing a story of her toddler great-grandson.

“My great-grandson, who's two, his mothers back was hurting really bad …” Meyer explained. “It was hurting so bad she was laying on the bed crying and he went up to her, Jeremiah, 2 years old, put his hand on her and said 'Jesus, mommy, ouchy, amen.'”

After that, Meyers said, “her back quit hurting.”

“Come to Him like a little child,” she told her followers. “He’s a good shepherd, it doesn't have to be fancy, it doesn't have to be eloquent, it doesn't have to be phonetically correct."

The New York Times bestselling author and founder of Joyce Meyer Ministries has authored more than 90 books, including Battlefield of the Mind.

You can see and hear more of Meyer on her “Enjoying Everyday Life” radio and TV programs. For more information, visit www.joycemeyer.org.