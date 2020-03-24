Justin Bieber hosts digital Sunday church service with pastor Judah Smith on Instagram

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Just like many people in the United States and around the world, Justin Bieber is practicing social distancing and on Sunday he hosted a worship service for his fans on social media led by pastor Judah Smith.

The pop star has been spending his time in isolation recording music, dancing on TikTok with his wife, and going to church remotely.

"By no means do you need to believe in what I believe, but know your [sic] loved and more than welcome to join me as I watch church today!" he wrote on Instagram, inviting his millions of followers to tune in to a church stream he hosted with Smith.

"I'm just gonna kind of sit back and let you do your thing," he told the ChurcHome pastor just before it began.

Within minutes, 50,000 people were tuned in. Smith opened up the online service, where he sat down in a studio and explained the Gospel message of Christ to all who were watching.

He preached from the book of Timothy and Bieber and his wife, Hailey, could be seen listening and participating. Smith encouraged everyone to be “sure” of who they believe and who they are because of who they believe. He said he and his church believe in the person Jesus Christ who is their hope. He then led everyone in prayer and encouraged them to commit their lives to Christ.

After worshiping with Smith’s small praise team, Bieber concluded the service by saying: "Hope you guys enjoyed that as much as I did. ... If you guys watched that and you don't believe in the story of Jesus or whatever it may be, super OK. Everyone's on their own journey, their own faith journey.”

"I just feel like in this time that the story of Jesus really resonates with me," he added.

Watch the full message below: