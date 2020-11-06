Justin Bieber, wife Hailey get marriage advice from Pastor Judah Smith in 'next chapter' series Justin Bieber, wife Hailey get marriage advice from Pastor Judah Smith in 'next chapter' series

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Justin Bieber launched the “next chapter” of his YouTube series where he gives viewers a peek into his home life and marriage during the lockdowns that includes a couples' counseling session with Pastor Judah Smith.

In the documentary special, Bieber, who hasn’t been on the road since 2017, opened up about having to cancel his tour dates due to the COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide.

“I love using what I'm good at to make other people smile, make other people happy. But you just gotta release that control to God, trust that His plan is better than our plan,” the pop star said.

“I either was going to sit around and mope about it and be depressed, or use that time to say, ‘You know what? This is not the plan, but I can work on this in my life. Let me work on my relationship with my wife,’" Bieber added.

During a scene with Smith, pastor of Churchome in Kirkland, Washington, Bieber hailed the minister as a good example of a family man.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“One of the most amazing things is just how much you value your family, how much you value your wife, and that's the kind of man I want to be,” Bieber told Smith. “I want to be a man who adds value to his family and his wife, so thank you for being an example for me.”

The preacher, who officiated Bieber's wedding and recently rebaptized the couple together, then shared some honest advice.

“Marriage is just difficult in general, and what's added in your relationship is obviously the pressure of the perception of people that actually don't know the details and want to know the details, and so they project on you,” Smith told the newlyweds.

Bieber explained that he wants to be transparent with people about his relationship and the imperfect “journey” that he and his supermodel wife are on.

“We're so not perfect. We are working on our relationship and we want the best for one another, but we're gonna snap on one another, we're going to say the wrong thing and be hurtful sometimes,” the 26-year-old said.

Smith told the Biebers that fighting doesn’t always have to be a bad thing.

“A good fight is good for a marriage,” the pastor maintained, stating that fights sometimes bring out the truth.

“I think you guys fight fair and you fight well,” he continued, telling Bieber and Hailey that they have a long journey ahead.

“There are aspects of two years that you're still going to deal with in 21 years. I hope that's not discouraging. But it's that dance and the music changes without knowing and the only goal is just to keep dancing,” Smith added.

Bieber released his gospel-tinged single, titled “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper in September, and in the YouTube series the pop star said the single is about his “hope in my relationship with God” and “my relationship with my wife.”

Chance the Rapper also made an appearance in the documentary and the two entertainers had a heart to heart.

“I was thinking the other day. I was really like, ‘I'm in the best place in my whole life, right now.’ I'm the most fulfilled. I feel the most stable. I feel the most secure. I feel the most confident. I feel so … just at peace for the first time in my life. I don't feel like I'm striving,” Bieber told the hip-hop artist who's also outspoken about his faith.

“I feel like I know who God's called me to be, where I am, where I'm supposed to be. I'm walking the plans of God. And the assurance of that is amazing!” he said.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit