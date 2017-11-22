Justin Bieber's Pastor Judah Smith Eyed for Spiritual Talk Show at Amazon

Justin Bieber's Los Angeles church pastor, Judah Smith, might get his own spiritual talk show at Amazon. The program might potentially be called "Big Talk."

Amazon is reportedly beefing up its unscripted program lineup for 2018 with the pastor as one of its main interest. The idea is to build a talk show around Smith that won't be discussing just books or movies with celebrities.

Smith, who is the son of City Church founders Pastors Wendell and Gini Smith, gained a strong following because of his unique approach to discussing the Bible. Jezebel described this approach as "diverse and hip."

"Judah is known for his fresh, anointed, humorous messages that demystify the Bible and make Christianity real," according to the City Church. His sessions attract urban and upscale audience members in Los Angeles, including celebrities like Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Critical Content brought "Big Talk" to Amazon and the head of unscripted programming, Heather Schuster, ordered the pilot production. This, however, doesn't signify if "Big Talk" will progress into a full season since a talk show will be unchartered territory for the streaming platform.

Amazon and "Big Talk" producers declined to give further details about the show. A specific launch date for the pilot has not yet been scheduled.

Meanwhile, TMZ recently featured Smith and Bieber in a long and tight embrace. As the pop star was leaving the church last Wednesday after Smith's service, the pastor caught up with him and gave Bieber a brotherly-like hug.

Pastor Smith, who's also the chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks, was one of those who helped Bieber during his most turbulent years. He witnessed Bieber growing up and once joked that the music artist usually slept through his sermons as a child.

"He's a very compassionate guy," former Seahawks coach Rocky Seto said about Smith. "Very understanding. A good listener. So he's a good source of support."