K-Pop News 2018: G-Dragon to Open Cafe in Jeju Before Military Enlistment

Facebook/BIGBANG G-Dragon at BIGBANG10 concert

BIGBANG member G-Dragon will open a new café in South Korea's Jeju Island before he officially enters the military later this month.

According to All Kpop, the 29-year-old musician will personally attend the café's grand opening on Feb. 25, just two days before his military enlistment. The café will be named "Untitled 2017," the same as the hit song he released last year. It is located just beside a bowling lounge, which will open in March.

Jeju Island is among South Korea's top tourist spots for its 360-degree scenic landscape. G-Dragon has been reportedly staying on the island since BIGBANG wrapped up its final concert in December, prior to the group's hiatus.

Reports say he has been overseeing preparations and is very involved with the café's overall design. A known artist, G-Dragon has reportedly put a personal touch on the café, by drawing his own artwork on its walls. He also used his own personal items to decorate the space. As of press time, the café's interior is still in the works, but on schedule to be completed by opening day.

The musician will enter the military on Feb. 27.

Meantime, BIGBANG's youngest member Seungri is also opening his own bar to be called Burning Sun. In an interview with Below, the 27-year-old musician said it will be located at the Monkey Museum in Seoul's Gangnam District. He added that the business project is in partnership with some of his longtime colleagues.

The group chose a large venue for the club, with the intention of occasionally inviting international DJs to play. Most of the time, however, the performers would be from the local NHR and DCTOM.

With G-Dragon and Taeyang entering the military in the next couple of weeks, the rest of the members are also set to follow soon. This pushed BIGBANG to go on hiatus until all the members complete their military service.

Seungri, however, has a solo album planned, which he is currently working on with Yang Hyun Suk. The singer said it is an EDM project, which consists of a number of dance tracks.