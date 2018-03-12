K-Pop News 2018: Seungri Takes Spotlight as Only BIGBANG Member Out of Military
BIGBANG's Seungri gets all the attention as his band members leave the outside world for the military.
This week, BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung are kicking off their two-year mandatory military service with the former enlisting on March 12 and the latter on March 13. G-Dragon enlisted earlier in February, while T.O.P. has been serving since 2017.
That leaves youngest member Seungri the only one still available to do projects, and it looks like the 27-year-old is enjoying all the attention.
Seungri recently made his debut in the Chinese film industry with his first Chinese language movie "Love Only," allowing him to show off his impressive multi-lingual skills.
The singer-actor also recorded a new single for the movie's soundtrack, a Chinese cover of Alan Walker's "Faded." The pair previously worked together for Liquid State, a joint label between Tencent Music and Sony Music, which aims to promote EDM in China.
BIGBANG is currently on hiatus as most of the members attend the military, but this does not stop Seungri from producing more music. He previously revealed that he is releasing a new funky album this year. "People's music taste changes very fast: hip-hop, EDM ... In the end, the key is a good mix," he told Radio China in a recent interview. "This new solo album will be very diverse and full of energy for my fans." The album is scheduled to be released in mid-2018.
Apart from his music and acting plans, Seungri is also opening a new bar at the Monkey Museum in Seoul's Gangnam District and also plans to promote EDM there by occasionally inviting international DJs to play.
With his older brothers out for the moment, it looks like fans are taking in whatever BIGBANG they could have. Seungri recently appeared in the Korean variety show "I Live Alone," allowing the program's ratings to soar up to 13 percent.
The world has not yet seen the last of BIGBANG for 2018, though. The band's agency, YG Entertainment, earlier announced that the group is releasing a new single recorded by all five members as a gift to BIGBANG fans all over the world.