Kamala Harris draws scorn for hosting 'Queer Eye' cast amid geopolitical tension

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted cast members from the Bravo series "Queer Eye" at her office earlier this week, prompting scorn on social media from those who questioned why the administration is focused on promoting gay celebrities amid a deteriorating geopolitical situation.



"The cast of [Queer Eye] joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years," Harris tweeted.



"Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous."



The video Harris shared depicted cast member Jonathan Van Ness, who sports long hair and a dress despite his beard, knocking on the door to Harris' office and asking, "Can we talk?" Other cast members she greeted included Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez and Karamo Brown.

The video then shows Harris giving them a tour of her office, pointing out some of the photos she displays of herself with figures such as the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. At one point, Rodriguez tells Harris the group is "going to fight every urge not to open drawers" in the office, claiming such a desire is genetic.

The video also made headlines because the official caption for the video described Harris as "Madame President," despite the fact Van Ness referred to her as "Madame Vice President," as noted by Fox News Digital.

A video of Van Ness taking questions from the podium in the White House Briefing Room also went viral on X, during which he talked about his hair.

Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary, has promoted puberty blockers for transgender-identifying youth and claimed they are safe.

This is Jonathan Van Ness. After Ness came out as trans, he advocated for children to get medical and surgical transitions, stating they are completely reversible and safe.



Harris' invitation drew criticism from some users on X, who questioned the propriety of her inviting such figures amid multiple ongoing wars and rising tensions worldwide.

"This is by far the gayest administration in American history and also by far the worst. Really makes you think," Daily Wire host Matt Walsh tweeted.

Comedian Vincent Oshana tweeted: "We are by definition in World War III. Young women are being raped and murdered across the country by illegals because our border is wide open. Meanwhile, the 'Border Czar,' Kamala Harris is at the White House starring in an episode of Queer Eye. What a complete s— show."

The official account of The Daily Wire asked, "Is this the 'honor and decency' they're restoring to the White House?"

"Yep. Totally run with this," Fox News contributor and columnist Joe Concha sarcastically tweeted.

"They are losing the black and Hispanic vote, so they are trying to pander to another group. Since when does the White House need the 'stamp of approval' of a bunch of dudes on a tv show?" tweeted actor Matthew Marsden. "All this while we are getting dragged into a war, terrorists are flooding over our borders and people are struggling to pay their bills. Don't tell me Republicans are out of touch with the common man."

"Bill Clinton was the first president to invite leaders of the gay and lesbian community to the White House in 1993," columnist David Marcus tweeted along with a photo of the event. "This is what it looked like, because they were serious people doing something serious, not celebrity clowns."