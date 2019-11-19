Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Lakewood draws high praise and more than a million witnesses

In less than 24 hours rapper Kanye West’s Jesus Is King “Sunday Service” concert at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has been viewed more than a million times on just Facebook alone as the event continues to draw high praise.

“I know some are concerned about if @kanyewest relationship with Christ is ‘real’ or ‘authentic’ but maybe you should be asking yourself the SAME questions. I saw people with my own eyes commit themselves to Christ and some are still more concerned about Kanye. That’s whack,” tweeted Fox News host and political analyst Lawrence B. Jones III on the event.

More than one million people tuned into the Facebook Live broadcast.

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse also told Fox News Monday morning that he is "thrilled at what's happened" in the life of the rapper who declared at the event that he is now “in service to God.”

"I always like it when God works in a person's life and changes them. And Kanye's is a life that's been changed by the power of Almighty God and it was his faith in Jesus Christ,” Graham said.

"Who would've thought that he would've been in a church? And who would've thought a year or two ago, that God would be using him to touch another generation of young people with the gospel of Jesus Christ?"

Graham said he prays "God will keep his hand" on Kanye because "there's going to be a lot of people that want to use him and manipulate him."

"I hope he just stays focused on what he feels God has called him to do now for the rest of his life,” Graham said. “So I'm proud of him. I pray for him. I hope he will be very successful, and he's going around to churches doing this, I just say more power to him!”

West told Osteen during the 11:00 a.m. Sunday service that he plans to evangelize the youth using his music.