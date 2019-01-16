Kari Jobe pens emotional letter to her son, preparing him to be a big brother

As worship leader Kari Jobe gets ready to give birth to her second child soon, she shared on Wednesday an emotional letter addressed to her first child, Canyon Carnes.

“Canyon... When I first told you we were gonna have a baby join our family you kindly looked at me with an inquisitive brow and as much grace as a 2 year old can muster up, and just said ‘no,’” Jobe wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her toddler listening to her very pregnant belly.

The doting mom said she found his initial reaction funny and since then proceeded to ease the thought of a sibling for Canyon.

“As the weeks and months have crept by and my belly has grown, so have your questions. It’s been so sweet and funny to answer if baby brother lives in your belly too. And to talk about him and how we’ll celebrate his birthday with cake and the happy birthday song, that you actually always still think is just a song for you, ” her winsome note continued.

She assured her 2-year-old that this “new season” will be journeyed as a family when his “little best friend” comes into the world.

“You made me a mama first and me and you will always be best buddies - and now we get to have a new sidekick too - it’s going be even sweeter,” the artist added.

“Tonight when I was laying beside you singing and we were saying our prayers, as you joined in and sang ‘I am not alone’ for the first time, I thought to myself ‘you’re ready.’ You’re ready to be a big brother and lead and help and share."

This would be the singer's second child with fellow worship leader Cody Carnes. The couple have been married since 2014 and spend most of their time together on the road as he is also a part of her band.

Jobe ended her lengthy letter with one final promise to her firstborn.

“I want you to know that you always have my heart -and it will be even bigger than you’ve already known,” she ended.

While writing and creating her last album, The Garden, Jobe gave birth to her first child, Canyon. Her second son is due in February.

"Canyon has brought a lot of joy and a lot of healing to our family," she testified to The Christian Post in 2017.

Her baby boy was a miracle for her family after Jobe's sister had to give birth to what Jobe calls a "sleeping angel." Her sister's baby did not survive and she was forced to give birth to her stillborn child. The loss devastated the family.

The worship leader turned every step of her painful journey into her music.

"At the same time there was such a sense of God's presence, of His goodness surrounding us. Looking back, I sensed His presence so strong and my sister was just so gorgeous walking through it. She would call me and just tell me, 'I can't wait to meet your baby, I'm so excited,'" Jobe shared.