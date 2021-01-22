‘When you don't know what to do, ask God’: Kari Jobe pens letter to Biden ‘When you don't know what to do, ask God’: Kari Jobe pens letter to Biden

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Popular worship leader Kari Jobe shared a heartfelt message on Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, with former U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president.

Christian leaders from across the political spectrum offered responses of unity and prayer on Inauguration Day but Jobe took her message a bit further by penning a personal letter to the new leaders.

“Dear Mr President Biden,” she addressed the note posted on Instagram, “I want you to know that I'm praying for you, and the Vice President and your families.”

“The Blessing” singer said she was praying that Biden would “pick up the mantle of leadership for our country,” and also “feel the weight of those of us praying for you.”

“Prayer is so powerful and God is always moved by faith,” she added. “I pray that when you don't know what to do, that you would ask God. I pray that when you feel overwhelmed, that you would be surrounded with support and Godly advice and wisdom to help you.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

The Texas native then revealed that one of her favorite things about God is that He is “faithful and He always speaks when you ask.” She urged Biden to pursue that kind of relationship with God if he does not already have that because “it changes everything.”

Jobe ended the message with her final prayer for Biden and Harris.

“I pray that you would feel blessed and covered and that you would know His voice, and also his love. Our little family of 4 will pray for you daily,” she concluded and signed the letter, "God bless you, Mr. President and Mrs. Vice President. Sincerely, Kari Jobe Carnes.”

During the Trump administration, Jobe said that she had an emotional experience while attending a faith briefing at the White House. Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, hosted a “faith briefing” at the White House in 2018 and invited a number of Christian performers, including Jobe and her husband, Cody Carnes.

The event was held to show how the Trump administration was impacting multiple faith-based projects.

"As I stepped foot into the White House, I had to just take a moment and take it all in. I was thinking through how many great men and women have served and led in that house, have come to visit that house, have changed history inside that house," she shared at the time.

Jobe admitted that she was “moved the most” by the “peace” she felt while in the prestigious home.

The worship leader also expressed appreciation that the focus of the meeting was “Kingdom” related and not political.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit