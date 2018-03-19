Kate Middleton's Baby Bump Showcased at St. Patrick's Day

Reuters/John Phillips/Pool Pregnant Kate Middleton during one of her royal duties before she gives birth in April 2018.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looked glowing as she showed her growing bump during the St. Patrick's Day Parade this weekend.

The pregnant royal attended the annual event in London on Saturday, March 17. The soon-to-be-mother of three joined the rest of her family in handing out shamrocks to the soldiers during the parade.

Harpers Bazaar noted that Middleton appeared to be in high spirits during the event and looked even more glowing in her color-coordinated maternity outfit.

She covered her growing baby bump in a green Catherine Walker coat and matched it with a green hat made by Gina Foster Meribel, a pair of grey gloves, as well as a pair of black suede pumps from Tod's. She accessorized her look with a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings.

She was also seen patting the Irish wolfhound named Domhnall, who is known as the regimental mascot.

Her husband Prince William was also present during the event wearing his military uniform. The couple also stayed to enjoy some drinks, which is a glass of sparkling water for the Duchess and a pint of Guinness beer for the Prince, E! News reported.

The royal couple first announced the new addition in their family back in October 2017 through the Kensington Palace's official Twitter account. They are expecting to welcome the new baby in April, several weeks before the wedding of William's brother Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.

She is expected to give birth at the St. Mary's Hospital in London just like her first two pregnancies.

Metro UK revealed that the Duchess is expected to suspend her royal duties soon as her delivery date approaches. This means that she could be working at least until the end of March if the St. Patrick's Day parade will not be her last public outing.

The Duke and Duchess are also parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.