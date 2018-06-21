Kate Spade Brand Donates $1 Million to Suicide Prevention Organizations

Wikimedia Commons/Paul Keleher The facade of a Kate Spade New York boutique

Kate Spade New York revealed that they will donate over $1 million to suicide prevention causes and mental health groups to pay tribute to their founder who killed herself early this month.

On their Instagram account, the fashion brand revealed that will give $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line in honor of their company founder Kate Spade. They also mentioned that from June 20 until June 29, the Kate Spade New York Foundation will also match the donations given by the public to the organization up to the amount of $100,000.

According to The Huffington Post, the Crisis Text Line already received as much as $20,000 on Wednesday morning from over 400 donors. It almost reached the sum of $20,000.

The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead by a housekeeper in her New York City apartment on June 5. According to ABC News, a suicide note was left by Spade at the scene, but they refused to make the contents public.

She was survived by her husband Andy Spade and their only daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix.

Spade, known for her wide-ranging and youthful design, launched her namesake company in 1993 and managed to make it a huge fashion brand until she sold all her stock in the company in 2006. She launched a new brand called Frances Valentine in 2016.

Kate Spade New York CEO Anna Bakst released a statement in honor of the designer, stating that Spade was a true definition of a fashion icon who managed to bring joy and inspired a lot of women all over the world to live their lives at the fullest. That is why they will continue carrying on her legacy.

"The outpouring of love on social media and in our shops from customers of all ages has been overwhelming and moving," she also said. "It is such a beautiful reflection of how much Kate was loved," Bakst stated.

At the moment, the Kate Spade New York Foundation has yet to reveal the names of the other organizations that they will donate to.