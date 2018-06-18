Kathy Griffin Slams Melania Trump With Profanity-Laced Tweet

Wikimedia Commons/gdcgraphics Featured in the image is comedy actress Kathy Griffin

Liberal comedienne Kathy Griffin unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against First Lady Melania Trump regarding the immigration controversy.

On Sunday, the Emmy Award-winning actress reacted to the statement from the first lady's office about immigration reform.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families & hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs w/heart," Trump's representative Stephanie Grisham said in the statement that was picked up by Fox News.

Griffin was obviously unimpressed with Melania's statement, prompting her to release a profanity-laden post on Twitter.

Fuck you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately...you feckless complicit piece of shit. https://t.co/5NsoFgMuLr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018

"F*** you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately...you feckless complicit piece of s***," the comedic actress said.

Griffin deliberately misspelled the First Lady's name to mock the blunder committed by her husband, US President Donald Trump, in one of his tweets back in May. She also made a reference to fellow comedienne Samantha Bee's own tirade against the president's daughter Ivanka Trump on her show where she was called a "feckless c***"

Because of her Twitter post, the "Kathy Griffin: My Life On D-List" star received backlash from the supporters of the Trump administration. Even actress Robbin Young complained about her tweet to the administrators of the microblogging site.

This is not the first time that Griffin earned the ire of the Trump supporters. In May 2017, she posted a photo of a bloodied mask of the president's face. This caused her to lose her hosting job for CNN's New Year's Eve show that she was supposed to do with Anderson Cooper. She issued an apology for posting the gory photo, but later on took back her apology.

The First Lady's camp has yet to release a statement regarding Griffin's rant.