Katy Perry reveals she's a 'seeker' of God, different religions; talks relationship with pastor parents

Katy Perry joined Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an interview this past week and revealed what her relationship with her pastor parents is like. The pop star also set the record straight about her own belief system.

“Relationships with your parents change inevitably, doesn't matter who you are, what amount of success you have or don't, it shifts as your parents get older, you become a little bit more of the parent," Perry said of her parents, who are both now in their 70s.

“I guess I had to make a choice a while back, I had to agree to disagree with my parents or not have parents."

The 35-year-old “Firework” singer, who is on a promotional run for her upcoming album, Smile, said she made that decision when she was in her 20s. It was then she stopped trying to “change their core belief system.”

The artist was raised by Christian parents and started her singing career as a Christian artist. But after not making it in that industry, she went into pop music. Her parents, Mary and Keith Hudson, are traveling Pentecostal ministers until this day and they have openly stated that they actively pray for their daughter to live for Jesus.

“I still have extremely healthy discourse with my family, with my mother, especially, calm discourse,” Perry told Lowe. “I get to see a perspective and she sees a perspective and maybe that changes something in both of us for the better.”

The California native said she wishes that both the left and right were able to have calm, healthy discourse instead of being so noisy.

Perry then went on to share her where she is on her own spiritual journey.



“I guess I would say that I respect that they have their own belief systems, but it does not make me feel like I have to believe that," she continued about her parents. “I guess my relationship with God is not based on a denomination or a specific rule set coming from the Bible or a belief system; it's really widespread.”

She revealed that “a lot” of fundamental Christians hate the idea of her being just “spiritual” without subscribing to the core beliefs of Christianity.

“I would call myself, define myself as a seeker,” Perry maintained. “I'm a complete seeker of anything faith-based, of God, a lot of different religions. I am a seeker towards better human evolution.”



In another recent interview with SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One, the songstress admitted that she contemplated suicide following her 2017 album release and breaking up with her now fiancé Orlando Bloom but it was God that got her through.

Perry testified that what “saved” her “life” was finding “gratitude.”

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she explained. “But I found the ways to be grateful.”

“Every morning I wake up and it’s the very first thing I say, ‘Thank you God for today, I am grateful in every way. If it gets really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful!' … That’s been the light at the end of my tunnel.”

The pregnant singer said the pandemic is making everyone face their “worst demons” in this season but she’s managed to stay in good spirits.

“Hope” is something she has always held on to throughout her life because of her “relationship with God.”

“My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and reason, that I’m not disposable,” she said.

Perry is expecting her first child this year.