Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin News: NBA Star Spotted Buying Jewelry

Blake Griffin may have just bought his Christmas gift for Kendall Jenner.

According to TMZ, Griffin was seen purchasing something at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. XIV Karats just happens to be one of Jenner's favorite jewelry stores. He was sighted looking at the jewelry before leaving the shop with a paper bag.

It is unknown what kind of jewelry he bought and whether it truly is for Jenner, though the two have been rumored to be more than just friends for a while now. In fact, the 22-year-old model was even spotted at Griffin's comedy show earlier this month.

As previously reported, Griffin held a comedy show through his Team Griffin Foundation at the Avalon Hollywood. Various comedians, including John Mulaney, Whitney Cummings and Phoebe Robinson, took the stage to tickle the crowd with their comedy stylings. Jenner showed up in support of Griffin, who also had his turn to tell some jokes.

"Kendall was there supporting Blake," a source previously told E! News. "She arrived at The Avalon a few minutes before the show started and greeted several of Blake's friends. She seemed to know them well and they all stood around chatting."

After the show ended, Jenner reportedly met up with the Los Angeles Clippers player, who then put his jacket around her to keep her warm. They were spotted leaving the venue together.

Despite being seen out together on numerous occasions, neither Jenner nor Griffin have confirmed their romance. However, in October, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the two are already in a relationship.

"They're legit. They're a full-on couple," the source said.

Jenner and Griffin were first linked together earlier this year when the two were seen hanging out five times in a row. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has also been seen supporting Griffin at his basketball games several times.