Facebook/KendraOnTop A promo poster for the reality television show 'Kendra on Top.'

After nearly a decade of marriage, Kendra Wilkinson and her husband Hank Baskett are reportedly on the brink of divorce.

A source reportedly told People that the couple had been experiencing a really difficult time over the last three to six months, but things seemed to be taking a toll on them both. However, the "Kendra on Top" star finally gave up on her fight to save the marriage.

"She's always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely a 'I'll never get a divorce' kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she's realized there's no turning back," the source who claimed to be close to Wilkinson stated.

The source also claimed that the couple is aiming for an amicable separation for the sake of their children, 8-year-old Hank IV, and 3-year-old Alijah. According to the insider, Wilkinson and Baskett are still talking, but they are only concerned about the kids. They both want to avoid any situation that will traumatize their son and daughter.

Another source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Wilkinson is currently leaning on her group of friends for support and opted to go different methods of exercises to stay strong during her relationship drama.

"She's been spending quality time with her close girlfriends to keep herself busy," the source stated. "She is focusing on herself and her health. She enjoys working out, going to Pilates and hiking to keep herself focused and untroubled," the insider went on to say.

The report also mentioned a statement from another insider who claimed that the 32-year-old reality star and model is deeply saddened by her decision since she still loves the former football pro. But their relationship never recovered since his alleged cheating scandal in 2014 despite going to therapy.

"Kendra and Hank went to therapy after Hank's [alleged cheating] scandal to try and work on their marriage, but in the end, his scandal always hung over them like a cloud," the source also stated. "Hank has never quite recovered from losing his football career. He never really found himself after that," the insider continued.

On the other hand, a different source shared to HollywoodLife that the couple might also have some money issues. According to the source, Baskett relied on his wife to make the most of the money. However, Wilkinson no longer makes the same amount of cash from her TV deals and photo shoots like she used to. It reportedly put a strain on their marriage because Baskett did not step up to improve their situation.

However, Wilkinson is still hoping that she and Baskett will remain on good terms as they raise their kids even if they are no longer together.

The former Playmate and "The Girl Next Door" star and the ex-Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver first met in 2008 then announced in June 2009 that they are expecting their first child together in December. The couple got married shortly after they announced the baby news at her ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner's iconic Playboy Mansion.

The couple has yet to release a statement about their rumored separation.