Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

ABC has yet to officially renew "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" for a second season, but star Jason Ritter is remaining hopeful.

While speaking to TVLine, Ritter admitted that he is in the dark about whether the show is getting another season. However, he did share what he thought would help give ABC the needed push to decide on renewing the fantasy comedy-drama.

"I never really know," he said. "I just hope that people watch these last three episodes or catch up. There's so many different things in the air. [ABC has] to do new pilots. We'll probably know at the last second. But I think a good indicator [will be] how many people watch these episodes, which I hope is a lot."

These last three episodes are nothing to scoff at, as a TVLine Ask Ausiello segment revealed recently that a lot of surprises are in store for viewers.

"There's some big cliffhangers and some big changes," Ritter teased. "These final three [episodes] really ramp up the stakes. You'll see how basically the second season – knock on wood – will be a completely new bag of tricks."

The synopsis for the penultimate episode, titled "World's Worst Domino," states that Kevin will help Becky pursue her true passion of inventing, as he feels guilt-ridden over causing her to lose her job as a high school security guard. But, he will not be alone. He will also get help from Amy (JoAnna Garcia) and Tyler (Dustin Ybarra), who will assist them in submitting Becky's latest invention into a local Entrepreneur Expo. However, the outcome of their efforts will be more comical than anything else.

Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), on the other hand, will have her own issues to deal with as she is made to confront the reality surrounding Dave's (Will Sasso) disappearance.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.