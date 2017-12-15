REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

A new promo video for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has fans wondering if Khloe Kardashian will reveal her pregnancy soon.

E! Entertainment has released a new promo video for the second half of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14. And, while there are a lot of exciting stories to look forward to, perhaps the most intriguing moment comes at the end of the clip, where the family is seen reacting to some surprising news.

At an event of some sort, the Kardashians and their friends react in shock as they all look at an unseen person. While Kris Jenner is talking to someone, Kim Kardashian interrupts.

"Did you not know?" she asks her mother, who says no.

Khloe is seen hugging some friends as, presumably, Kris wipes away tears in the background. It is clear that the news they just heard is very big, as Kourtney Kardashian is also seen exclaiming "Oh, my God!"

Not much else is revealed in the clip, but many are under the impression that Khloe will be revealing her pregnancy news to everyone at the event in the second half of the season. Khloe has been rumored to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson for quite some time now. However, the reality star has yet to make official confirmation of the news.

As previously reported, Khloe has moved in with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, dividing her time between two cities. While she has already adjusted to Cleveland and loves living there, it is rumored that she still wants to give birth in Los Angeles, California. It has also been said that her sisters and mother are planning a baby shower for the "Revenge Body" star soon.

Apart from Khloe, younger sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant. Kylie is noticeably absent from the promo video, except for a phone call with Kris.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 returns on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on E!