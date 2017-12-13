REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

Khloe Kardashian may be shacking up with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio, but that does not mean she wants to give birth there.

A "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" source recently told PEOPLE that the rumored mother-to-be wants to be in Los Angeles, California when she gives birth to her first child. Additionally, the "Revenge Body" star wants to be in the City of Angels with her family for Christmas.

"Khloe wants to give birth in L.A. That's the plan right now. For Christmas, Khloe wants to be with her family," the source said, explaining that spending Christmas with her boyfriend will be tricky this year. "Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart. Either way, they are spending New Year's together."

While Kardashian has yet to confirm the news surrounding her pregnancy, the source went on to reveal that her sisters and mother are throwing her a baby shower soon.

"Khloe seems very happy. She doesn't really talk about the baby," the source said. "She hasn't had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled."

Kardashian moved in with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and shared on her website/app that the first thing they did in their new home was to hang a picture of them together.

"It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you — because after all, it is!" the reality star wrote (via PEOPLE).

She has been dividing her time between Ohio and California, which she describes as "grueling." However, she did go on to say that she enjoys Cleveland very much, saying it feels just like home. She previously shared on the same website/app how she knew Thompson was the one for her.

