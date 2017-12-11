Killing Bites Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action sci-fi anime series, “Killing Bites,” based on the manga series written by Shinya Murata and illustrated by Kazasa Sumita.

New details have been released for the upcoming Japanese action sci-fi anime series "Killing Bites."

With the premiere date fast approaching, a piece of official visual and an announcement of additional cast and crew have been released for the anime adaptation of the popular manga series written by Shinya Murata and illustrated by Kazasa Sumita.

The upcoming anime series, which is made possible by Liden Films, will reportedly feature cast members from a series of drama CDs released in 2015. The voice actors reprising their roles include Sora Amamiya, who does the voice of Hitomi Uzaki; Wataru Hatano, who voices Yuuya Nomoto; Maaya Uchida, who plays Eruza Nakanishi; and Sumire Uesaka, who voices Ui Inaba.

Additional cast members also include Junichi Suwabe, who takes on the role of the narrator; Rikiya Koyama, who does the voice of Reiichi Shidou; Toru Ohkawa, who provides the voice for Ichinosuke Okajima; Yuuichi Nakamaru, for Taiga Nakanishi; Taketora, for Jerome Hongo; and Yuuki Ono, who voices Yuugo Tani.

The series will also feature the voices of Sayaka Harada, Ryoukan Koyanagi, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Katsuyuki Konishi, and Yoshino Nanjou.

The upcoming series will be directed by Yasuto Nishikata, whose previous works include "The Heroic Legend of Arslan," and "The Seven Deadly Sin." Series composition will be taken care of Aoi Akashiro, who previously worked on "Classroom of the Elite," while character designs are on the hands of Kazuo Watanabe, who previously worked on "Oku-sama wa Joshi Fuuka." Music composition will be done by Yasuharu Takanashi, who previously worked on "Naruto Shippuden" and "Fairy Tail."

YouTube/NBCUniversal Anime/Music

The opening theme song, titled "killing bites," will be performed by the Japanese pop and dance duo fripSide, while the ending theme song, titled "Kedamono Damono," will be performed by Kitsunetsuki.

The series was first serialized as a manga title on the monthly manga magazine "HERO'S" in 2013, and it has since been published in eight collective volumes. It tells the story of a college student named Yuuya and his fateful encounter with a human-animal hybrid named Hitomi, who will henceforth be assigned to stay with him for his own protection.

"Killing Bites" premieres next year on Friday, Jan. 12, late night at 2:25 a.m. JST on MBS, and TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series will also be available online via Amazon Primes' Anime Strike service.