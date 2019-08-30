Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West's upcoming album title, 'Jesus Is King'

Rapper Kanye West may be releasing an album dedicated to Jesus.

West’s 2016 album, Life of Pablo, was allegedly the Chicago native's first “gospel album” but upon its release, although the album had some Christian references, it was laced with vulgar language and content. This year, however, West has made a dramatic change after starting up his very own church gatherings called Sunday Service and it appears his upcoming album will reflect his gospel gatherings.

This week, his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, posted video clips of Sunday service on her Insta story and snuck in a photo of a piece of paper next to an open Bible containing West's new album title Jesus Is King, track listing and a release date set for Sept. 27.

The tracklist for the album is completely laced with references to Jesus, God, or the Bible. “Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus,” “Garden,” “Selah” and “Water” are some of the tracks, to name a few. West and his Sunday Service choir premiered “Water” during a Sunday Service session at Coachella Easter weekend.

West began Sunday Service meetings that his wife described as a "spiritual Christian experience" this year. As of now, the events happen every Sunday and include gospel music, some prayer and preaching.

“We going to start laying it out where you can know the songs, we’re going to have the words and for people to just bring their Bibles,” the famed entertainer is heard telling Kourtney Kardashian during the season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in June.

“I had the idea of making a church before but I really was sketching it out. Then in 2019, I was like I’m not letting a Sunday go by without making this,” he revealed.

Mrs. West, popularly known as Kim Kardashian, then elaborated on her husband’s church dream.

“The last few years Kanye has always said that he wanted to start a church,” she shared. “So he just started it for his close friends and family.”

“It’s just really about the music and about healing and there’s this whole gospel choir, it’s really just magical,” she testified of the services.

They began the meeting in a “James Turell inspired” circular dome but because of how rapidly attendance increased they had to move Sunday Service outdoors.

“I think the intention was always for it to be this smaller experience but then when I was posting pix online everyone really liked to see what was going on. So Kanye is going to continue this and hopefully have it grow and become a really big experience,” Kardashian-West added.