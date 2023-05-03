 World |

King Charles III’s coronation: 5 sacred songs that will be performed

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
King Charles is seen as he leaves Westminster Abbey on May 03, 2023, in London, England. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. |

King Charles III will be coronated on Saturday, with a ceremony that will feature music and a Christian liturgy approved by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Charles assumed the throne following the death of his mother, long-serving Queen Elizabeth II, in September. 

The details of the coronation were released by The Church of England in advance of the royal ceremony, which will include aspects that are steeped in centuries of tradition.

As the monarch of England also serves as the head of the established Church of England, there will also be Scripture readings and musical selections of a Christian nature.

Here are five songs that will be part of the coronation ceremony for King Charles III of England. They include both older hymns and recently created pieces.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In World