'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' News: Massive 23GB Day-One Patch for Consoles

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" will require console players to download a massive Day-One patch in order to play the game the way the developers want it to be played.

Day-One patches have become a normal thing in the modern gaming industry, especially on consoles. Despite how it might seem, few people expect to be able to play their freshly bought game as soon as they insert the disc into the console. But usually, people expect these patches to be a few gigs in size. Not many expect a game to require a 23 GB download, more than the size of some full games, but that is exactly what Warhorse Studios wants players to do with "Kingdom Come: Deliverance."

This news first came to surface when Gadget 360 published a report regarding how early copies of the game required players to download the massive patch. At the very least, it seems the content of the patch reflects its size as, according to the changelog, it adds multiple new events to the open world, improves dialogue animation, rebalances the economy and combat of the game, improves the combat, and various other updates that, overall, seem to justify the 23 GB download.

When this information started to circulate, Warhorse Studios' executive producer Martin Klima stepped in to clarify and assuage any growing displeasure.

"The production realities of game development mean that a 'release' version has to be finalized some time before the actual release date. We could have used this time to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it," he wrote in a comment on ResetEra.

Klima then goes on to emphasize that, because of the additional work the team put into the game, the latest update is now more balanced, optimized, and a lot more polished. He also admits that the drawback to this is that a lot of the game's old files have to be completely replaced, which is what lead to the hefty download size. However, he encourages players to wait it out as the experience will be worth it, especially since the game has been in development for about four years now.

"Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience YOU deserve!"

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC systems. PC players will not have to worry about the Day-One patch as they will be able to directly download the most recent version from Steam.