Kirk Cameron calls for 30 days of prayer to strengthen faith during global pandemic

Popular actor Kirk Cameron launched a prayer initiative called “30 Days Faith Strong” to help believers refocus their thoughts on God while the nation is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Join me in prayer to strengthen your faith and send fear running as we appeal to Heaven together with intensity and intentionality for the next 30 days,” he told his followers on social media.

The “Growing Pains” star, who is an outspoken Christian, posted a video on Instagram urging people to have “faith in a God who loves us, faith in a God who will guide and direct us and faith in a God who will restore us, knowing that He will guide us and shape us and refocus us through this."

"He'll reformat our society and He will transform our hearts and minds through it, If we allow Him to do that,” Cameron continued. “That's what I want. I want God to reformat my thinking during this time and I think that we can do that through intense and intentional prayer.”

The actor asked others to join him in prayer for the next 30 days.

“I want to pray today against the spirit of fear and I want to pray for our president and the governors of the states and all those who are making important decisions for our nation. I want to pray for the elderly and those who are most vulnerable,” he said.

“Fear you are not welcome, you are not going to set up a residence in my mind, you have no incubator in our imagination. You're not welcome here. There's no room for fear in our minds in our hearts in Jesus name go, leave.”

The “Fireproof” actor is not the only one who is challenging believers to pray in this season. The organization We Pray 24/7 partnered with churches around the world, including the Rock Church, Flood Church, and Life Church, to call people to pray for 15 minutes a day for 90 days.

The organization has cited 2 Chronicles 7:14 in their mission statement, which says, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

We Pray 24/7’s goal is to “call on the presence of God together.”