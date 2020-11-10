Kirk Cameron urges fans to pray against evil that could threaten America's security Kirk Cameron urges fans to pray against evil that could threaten America's security

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Hollywood star and devout Christian Kirk Cameron made an urgent plea for prayer Monday, rallying Christians to unite in prayer for the United States against hearts that are devising “wicked plans.”

"Hey everybody, I am asking you to make an emergency pull over onto the side of the road, safely if you are able to,” Cameron instructed on social media.

“We have been asked for an emergency session of prayer in our nation right now. Normally, I wouldn't say something like this, but I sense that it is critically important that we pray right now.”

Cameron said he received messages from several people telling him that “we need to pray this very moment, this very hour for our nation.”

The prayer video was recorded at around 2 p.m. on the West Coast. The faith-filled actor did not say who gave him the urgent charge but be implied that people from all over the country were alerted and were praying as well.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

"Very important things are happening right now in our nation and we have been asked as the family of faith to pray for all of us. So please, would you text your friends right now and tell them to pray?” he asked. “Somehow get ahold of family and friends who are praying people, prayer warriors and join us together and pray.”

Cameron was on the road when he received the information to pray and pulled over to share the message with his 3 million combined followers on Facebook and Instagram.

"In the scriptures, God says that there are seven things that He hates,” the “FireProof” star described.

“[There are] seven wicked things that he detests and five of them are haughty eyes … a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans and feet that are quick to rush into evil. So I want you to pray together with me against these five wicked things, these five things that God detests, and we're gonna pray together as the family of faith, right now.”

The “Growing Pains” star passionately prayed for God to shut down the plans of those with haughty eyes. He pleaded that God would “stop lying tongues and expose deception and bring truth into the light.”

The actor specifically focused on praying “against those who shed innocent blood,” expressing dismay at the number of babies aborted in California.

He called abortion a “great wickedness.”

The prayer ended with Cameron pleading for people to pray “against hearts devising wicked plans.”

The father of six captioned his video saying, "Please stop what you are doing and PRAY with me (and millions who have been activated by prayer networks) right now for our nation’s security and a victory over deception and evil."

Leading up to the election, Cameron launched the show "Non-Essential Live," where he and several other Christian leaders discussed what the ongoing lockdowns mean for believers and what the future could be for Christianity if Christians do not exercise their right to vote.

“This is an unbelievable time in the history of our country. One of the things that I see out here in California are these unbelievably weird and strange controlling lockdowns that are being placed on people of faith in particular,” the 50-year-old told CBN News in a recent interview.

“So much of what we value appears to be under attack. We can't meet in our churches, even though the case rate and the death rate in our county is less than 1/100th of 1%. It seems as though essential liberties like the ability to gather, the freedom of speech and so many other things are being deemed non-essential, while other things are being called essential — like the ability to get together inside of a weed shop or a liquor store, or a casino, or an abortion clinic.”

The purpose of "Non-Essential Live" was to look into state restrictions being imposed on Americans in response to COVID-19.

Their goal was to pull back what they described as a “mask of deception” that's stifling those who love freedom.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Cameron explained that the California county where he lives, which has a population of 850,000, has had “only two deaths from coronavirus” but “all of our churches are shut down.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has limited and restricted the ability of churches in some counties to hold indoor church services in response to a rise in COVID-19 infections. Some church leaders, however, have kept their churches open.

Pastor John MacArthur and his Grace Community Church in Sun Valley have been fined and threatened with jail time by Los Angeles County, where over 7,000 people have died of COVID-19 among a population of more than 10 million.

Other California churches have faced fines for not adhering to lockdown orders.

North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara was forced to stop hosting indoor services after accruing over $112,000 in county fines.

In August, Ventura County, a suburb of Los Angeles, fined Rob McCoy, pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, $3,000 for holding in-person services against lockdown orders.

Two weeks ago, an appeals court refused to grant a request from multiple churches seeking protection from California’s COVID-19 shutdown orders limiting in-person gatherings.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit