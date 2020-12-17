Kirk Cameron holds outdoor caroling event as ‘peaceful protest’ in California Kirk Cameron holds outdoor caroling event as ‘peaceful protest’ in California

Hollywood star and devout Christian Kirk Cameron teamed up with an organization called “Sing It Louder USA” to host a Christmas caroling event in the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, defying California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown orders.

The former “Growing Pains” star held his first caroling event on Dec. 6, which he pegged a “peaceful protest” and drew about 500 people to sing Christmas songs and celebrate the birth of Christ. On Dec. 13, Cameron decided to hold a similar event but this time he advertised it beforehand and drew huge crowds.

“We had the most amazing time this last Sunday,” he celebrated on Instagram after the first event. “It was a Christmas caroling peaceful protest.”

“Have you ever sung Christmas carols by candlelight at a time when your state governor has prohibited you from doing that? In America! Well, this is actually happening; you can’t make this up.”

Cameron testified that those involved had such a great time and “it lifted” their spirits.



California issued a stay-at-home order earlier this month due to rising COVID-19 cases. Under the order, people are allowed to go outside only for essential activities and only with members of their own household while social distancing from others. Many, including churches, have protested against coronavirus restrictions and filed legal challenges.

The “Fireproof” star charged his followers to attend this past weekend’s event and “double the size” of their gathering and “sing Christmas songs, Christmas carols at the top of our voices.”

“It is such an uplifting, inspiration, and encouraging time,” he said.

The event featured candles, inspirational talks and singing.

“If you love God, if you love Christmas, and you love liberty, you’re not going to want to miss this,” Cameron declared.

The following is footage of the latest event:

According to TMZ, “law enforcement sources in the area tell us … mall security did call police, and officers from the Thousand Oaks PD that responded simply educated folks on the importance of mask-wearing and left. No one was cited or arrested, despite Gov. Newsom’s lockdown measures.”

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Cameron explained that the California county where he lives, which has a population of 850,000, has had “only two deaths from coronavirus” but “all of our churches are shut down.”



Churches are only allowed to hold outdoor gatherings under state guidelines. Indoor worship is banned.

Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church in Sun Valley have been fined and threatened with jail time by Los Angeles County, where over 7,000 people have died of COVID-19 among a population of more than 10 million.

Other California churches have faced fines for not adhering to lockdown orders.

North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara was forced to stop hosting indoor services after accruing over $112,000 in county fines.

