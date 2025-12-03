Home News Kirk Cameron returns with season 2 of ‘Iggy and Mr. Kirk,' talks identity, AI and raising kids in a digital age

As Kirk Cameron watched the first season of “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” take hold with families across the country, he realized the response confirmed what many Christian parents had been saying for years: They were desperate for safe, meaningful content for their children and increasingly alarmed by what was filling the gap.

“Parents all over the country and grandparents are rightly concerned about the moral content that’s being fed to our children,” the 55-year-old actor, author and producer told The Christian Post.

“If we fed our kids a steady diet of Skittles and Doritos and funnel cake, we would not be surprised if our kids turned out unhealthy. Well, that's the digital equivalent of what many children's TV shows are for kids, and it's hurting them.”

The actor and outspoken Christian is back this Christmas with season two of “Iggy and Mr. Kirk,” his live-action children’s series featuring puppetry, music and Bible-based lessons aimed at ages 4 to 8. The first five new episodes launched this week, with five more premiering Dec. 10. The series streams on BravePlus, Angel and through WatchIggy.com.

Cameron said feedback from the first season validated that the show had struck a cultural nerve.

“Parents began to write in saying, ‘This is what we've been looking for. This is like ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’ for our generation. This is like ‘Sesame Street’ that's pointing kids toward Scripture and truth and beauty and goodness,’” he recalled. “We were like, ‘We did it … this was sending the football through the goal posts for children's television,’ and we wanted to continue that trajectory with season two.”

Now, the new episodes aim to go even deeper into the questions children are wrestling with, questions that Cameron believes modern culture often distorts or avoids altogether.

“Who am I? Why am I here? Who is my friend? Who can I trust? What is wisdom? Is everything I hear on the internet true?” he said. “What's more important, my friends or my family? What does it mean to forgive somebody, and how do I ask for forgiveness? How do I love my enemies and people who think differently than I do?”

The series centers around Iggy the Iguana, learning life lessons from Cameron’s on-screen mentor, “Mr. Kirk,” inside a backyard treehouse, alongside characters like Carlos the Squirrel and Sydney the Rabbit, all while trying to avoid the misdirection of a sinister antagonist named Culture the Vulture.

While crafted for children, Cameron says the show intentionally resonates with parents and grandparents navigating an unprecedented cultural moment.

“As parents, we turn on the news and we’re wondering what's true, who's lying and who has a secretive agenda,” he said. “Well, imagine how much more difficult it is for kids to understand their world.”

At the heart of the series is the theme of identity, an issue Cameron, who shot to fame as a child star on “Growing Pains,” believes children now face at far younger ages than previous generations.

“The kinds of things that our grandparents never would have imagined that 5, 6, 7- and 8-year-olds would have to wrestle with,” he said. “Whoever would have thought that kids wouldn't know whether or not they're a boy or a girl? I mean, that's like asking a kid their colors: is this green or yellow? That's pretty basic.”

The father-of-six contended that much of today’s confusion stems from removing biblical faith and moral teaching from early development.

“We've scrambled the understanding of biology and science and DNA,” he said. “Then we've deleted things like true religion, understanding what it means to love God and love your neighbor, to love others and treat them the way that you would like to be treated.”

These values, he said, were once fundamental to American life.

“They were woven into the American moral and ethical fabric for our grandparents. You kind of couldn't survive if you didn't do that,” he said. “But today, we've gotten rid of a lot of that, and parents and grandparents are longing to teach their kids the ancient paths.”

Season two continues pressing into themes of self-worth and God-given purpose, drawing from what Cameron calls timeless storytelling principles rather than fleeting cultural trends. The series, he emphasized, provides biblical formation through entertainment.

“The classic shows that have stood the test of time don’t capitalize on shallow trends,” he said. “They focus on timeless themes we need to be reminded of.”

“Iggy is being informed by his parents. He's being informed by ancient Scripture, the same Scripture our forefathers and foremothers read,” he explained. “Those principles developed a nation about freedom, bravery and justice for all. Every time we stray from those values, families get injured and the nation becomes weakened and divided. But if we return to them, especially by teaching our children, we strengthen the future.”

That long-term generational perspective, he said, matters more than temporary political wins, adding: “The long game is to raise an entire generation of millions of children who love truth, honor God and love their neighbors. If we can do that, we can turn the whole country around.”

Technology, and particularly artificial intelligence, represents one of the biggest new challenges facing families, but Cameron rejected the notion of simply shielding children from digital tools; instead, he advised parents to “harness it for good.”

“I don't think that technology has taken God by surprise,” he said. “It's taken us by surprise. Technology advances because we're creative people; we build tools to accomplish things we were made to do. The problem is that our moral responsibility is often way behind our technological ability.”

“We can pull apart DNA and bring back dinosaurs. That makes a great movie, but a terrible reality,” he said. “Or creating genetically engineered humans owned by governments, that's irresponsible.”

In the show, technology is symbolized by a powerful treehouse computer named Maple, a tool not built on moral neutrality but biblical truth.

“This is not just ChatGPT or Siri, it represents wisdom, not just data,” Cameron said. “It helps Iggy build friendships, invest in family and live a life that’s blessed and protected.”

Still, real-world AI concerns are far from fictional, Cameron warned. Quoting theologians A.W. Tozer and C.S. Lewis, the actor cautioned that intelligence without moral guidance simply creates “a smarter Satan.”

“AI gives you a Ph.D. in your pocket. It understands every theology and false religion,” he said. “If you asked it to think like the devil, it would give you really smart strategies to undermine the world because it has no conscience.”

“Just like you wouldn't give your kid the keys to the truck or hand them a firearm and say, ‘Have fun,’ you can't just throw them a tablet and say, ‘Grok is your new mentor,’” Cameron said. “You've got to teach them, put up guardrails and guide them until they know how to use these tools responsibly.”

Despite warnings, Cameron encouraged Christian parents to lead with courage and rest in God’s sovereignty over cultural trends. He suggested that perhaps AI might function as a much-needed cultural wake-up call.

“God is sovereign,” he said. “The devil is a defeated foe, and AI is not ruling the world. It’s the next chapter of technology and it can be used for great good.”

“Catastrophes in Scripture often wake people up, they bring us back to prayer, obedience and gratitude. AI might do the same,” he said. “It's right to be concerned but not fearful.”

As families gather this Christmas and look for wholesome content amid the cold winter evenings and excited children, Cameron offers “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” as an alternative to empty entertainment.

“Here’s a show you can show your kids that you’ll love, pro-God, pro-America values that captivate kids and strengthen families,” he said.

“My prayer,” Cameron added, “is that families sit down together, laugh together, learn together and that it sparks conversations that build faith, character and strong relationships that last long after the TV turns off.”