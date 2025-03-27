Home News Kirk Cameron offering alternative to ‘woke’ TV with BravePlus kids show ‘Iggy and Mr. Kirk’

Kirk Cameron isn't trying to win a cultural war with loud slogans or viral outrage. Instead, the actor and outspoken Christian is offering something quieter, but arguably more radical in today’s climate: a children’s television show filled with puppets, songs and Bible-based lessons on identity, forgiveness and courage.

Released on March 27 on BravePlus.com, a new streaming platform developed by Brave Books, “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” is a live-action series featuring a cast of whimsical characters and stories aimed squarely at families hungry for “safe, meaningful screen time.”

The show, which follows Iggy the Iguana and his mentor Mr. Kirk (played by Cameron), tackles subjects rarely addressed in modern children’s programming, the 54-year-old father-of-six told The Christian Post.

“The inspiration for this show really came from the cry of parents wanting something that they can put their kids down in front of for 10 minutes or 20 minutes that’s not going to assault them, or even worse, pollute their minds with wrong ideas about God, about their gender, about sexuality, about whatever,” he said.

The actor, known for his roles in “Growing Pains” and “Left Behind,” described much of children’s television as “mind-numbing, brain-rotting slammo stuff.” Even popular programs like “Miss Rachel” and “CocoMelon” have “gone woke,” he said, leaving parents with little to no trustworthy options.

“You could never let your kids watch TV. Or you can put them in front of shows we used to watch when we were kids — or a brand new show like ‘Iggy and Mr. Kirk’ that actually entertains kids, ignites their imagination while building their character and encourages family relationships,” he said.

Designed for children ages 4 to 8, “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” also stars former Disney actress Leigh-Allyn Baker and blends puppetry and storytelling reminiscent of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” with the Gospel message. It features a colorful cast, including Carlos the Squirrel and Sydney the Rabbit, as well as a conniving antagonist named Culture the Vulture, a not-so-subtle nod to the influence of modern media.

One episode, Cameron shared, focuses directly on the theme of identity, a hot topic in today’s cultural climate.

“Iggy is struggling with his identity. […] He’s being raised in a tree house in Mr. Kirk’s backyard. But there’s also a vulture named Culture, who’s always lying to Iggy and convincing him that he would be more loved if he were someone other than an iguana,” Cameron explained. “He learns that’s a lie. God was perfect in creating him just the way he is.”

Cameron stressed that “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” is not just a storytelling device but a response to a very real concern among Christian parents.

“Five-year-olds are actually going to school and having their teachers tell them they can choose to be a girl instead of a boy,” Cameron said. “And they can actually be taken away from parents if parents don’t cooperate. […] So you actually have to talk to kids about being a boy or a girl and identity.”

Baker, who starred in “Good Luck Charlie,” previously told CP her stint at Disney marked the "last of the wholesome freedom" in kid's programming.

"We had standards and practices where we could not do certain things like show a kiss. We would have to get creative and have a balloon go in front of the teenagers as they started to kiss. There were things that kept wholesome entertainment wholesome, and that has completely gone out the window."

"I'm not sure who got a hold of them, if it was George Soros or what platform got ahold of Disney. But they are a corporation, and people need to understand that Disney is not your moral compass in this world," she added.

"Iggy and Mr. Kirk" also tackles topics like forgiveness, overcoming fear and the foundational principles of the Gospel.

“The Gospel is all embedded in the episode about forgiveness […] it’s traditional values taught to your kids in a timeless TV show that we think is going to be around for decades and decades, just like ‘Sesame Street,’ just like ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,’” he said.

Cameron says the early response to the show has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Kids are falling in love with Iggy. Of course, he’s so adorable, and he sings to them at the end of every episode,” he said. "He’s hilarious, so the kids love it.”

The actor stressed that young hearts and minds are easily molded; it’s not just about what children are watching, it’s about who is teaching them, and what.

“They believe the moon’s made of cheese, if we tell them that,” he said. “And that’s why it's so critical that parents teach their children the truth.”

In a world where many media platforms push messages that subtly (or not-so-subtly) undermine traditional values, Cameron believes shows like “Iggy and Mr. Kirk” can reinforce what parents are already trying to instill.

“Who can kids trust? A lot of ungodly forces out there would tell children you can’t trust your parents. You should just trust your feelings. But we know, as believers in the Lord, that our heart can deceive us,” he said.

“What we need is for us to gain wisdom from God’s Word and from our parents and learn how to walk by faith, knowing that God’s ways are always the best ways.”

Now a grandfather, Cameron has entered a new phase of life, one where he sees more clearly the role technology can play, not as a threat, but as a tool.

“What we need is those helpful things that don’t ignore technology, but harness technology for the good,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be great if we had a TV show that actually helped deepen our faith? Wait, we do. It’s called 'The Chosen.' What about a TV show for my 6-year-old to teach them about faith, hope and love? Wait, we do. It’s called 'Iggy and Mr. Kirk'.”

For parents feeling overwhelmed or discouraged by the state of culture, Cameron offered a word of hope.

“God is telling a story. It’s called history. That actually is His story,” he said. “And He’s the author of that story. […] If you’re a parent with kids, and it seems like everything’s working against you — isn’t that the best kind of story?”

He likened it to the great epics like The Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia, explaining that in every good story, the forces of darkness rise up against the hero. But there is always a moment of comeback, and that’s the moment, Cameron said, many Christian families are in now.

“You’re the hero. You’re your kid’s hero. That’s when their character comes up. That’s where God steps in … and your kids are going to grow up to change the world.”

“Nobody else can do your job but you,” he added. “So lean into His commandments and His Word. Lean into your community … and use all of the intellectual, emotional, spiritual and physical talents and gifts He’s given you to honor God and raise up the next generation of good human beings.”

“Iggy and Mr. Kirk" is now available on BravePlus.com, a streaming platform developed by Brave Books.