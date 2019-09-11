Kirk Cameron, The Kendricks Bros reuniting for new theatrical film; actor also launches TBN series

While promoting his new TBN series, “One on One,” actor Kirk Cameron revealed to The Christian Post that he and The Kendricks Brothers will be reuniting on the big screen for the first time since “Fireproof.”

The 2008 Christian drama, “Fireproof” was a success at the box office, paving the way for faith-based films over a decade ago, and now the trio are looking to relive that movie magic with a new project in the works.

"I literally haven't told anybody about this yet but I am in the very early stages of developing a brand new film with the Kendrick brothers,” Cameron told CP on Tuesday.

“They just came out with 'Overcomer' and this will be my first big movie back in the movies theater since ‘Fireproof,’ and we're going to be doing it together," he shared.

Cameron said the film was his idea and he will be collaborating with the brothers in creating it and will also star in it.

"I'm really excited about it. We're going to be getting together soon to get the script all written,” he added. “It's a movie that we'd like to be filming next year, so it should come out probably in a year or so."

The Kendrick Brothers, Alex and Stephen were guests of Cameron’s new TBN series, “One on One” recently and their lasting friendship will be showcased on the new series which kicks off Thursday, 9 p.m., on the Christian network.

Cameron created his own version of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” for the popular Christian network in hopes to show a different side of his celebrity guests.

"I loved how Jerry Seinfeld would take some of these guests out of the studio and they would go get some coffee in his show, and Kevin Hart would do the same thing with his show, and James Corden has lots of fun taking his guests out. So I thought, I'm going to try a one on one competition with everybody,” the actor explained.

Although known to share serious issues from time to time, as he does in his 2018 film, Connect, Cameron said he wanted this TV series to be fun and light-hearted.



"We can turn on the news or read our news feed through social media, and just everybody's fighting about something, whether it's the Democrats fighting with the Republicans, or it's the Democrats fighting against each other. We can talk all about racism, and we can talk all about gender identity and there's so much of that, all the time that I wanted to make a show that was positive, that was hopeful, that was refreshing,” Cameron revealed.

“Instead of just focusing on the problem [I want to] really remind people that when we get in partnership with God, and we do things His way, we can solve the world's problems and we can bring people to a real relationship with God, which will bring them the peace and the joy that they're looking for,” he continued.

“So I want to just have this show be a little bit of heaven on earth, where we're having a good time, we're talking about what matters most in our faith, our family, and how to make the world a better place in the future."

The show features a slew of celebrities such as former professional baseball pitcher Andy Pettitte, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, The Benham Brothers, Cameron’s former “Growing Pains” castmates Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller, and his sister, actress Candance Cameron Bure, to name a few.

The outspoken Christian admitted that not everyone featured on the program shares the same beliefs, but he found it important to showcase real relationships with all people, whether they agree on everything or not. Cameron said its a message the world really needs to see on display during these times.

"I think when people talk about being tolerant and inclusive, I think real tolerance and real inclusiveness is to be able to allow people to be free to believe what they believe in, even if it's different from you and not cancel them out because of it, and not villainize them and demonize them because they think differently than you do,” Cameron told CP.

He added, “I think we need to try to solve problems together and say, 'Well, what's the problem we're trying to solve? And then let's both put some suggestions up on the table and see which one works better.' Instead of saying, 'I don't like your ideas, so I cancel you out, I unfollow you and you're evil.’"

Although “One on One” is mostly entertaining and fun that the entire family can enjoy, the California native said he and friends do at times have some pretty deep, unfiltered conversations.

"My cast members from ‘Growing Pains’ talk about some of their struggles growing up in the entertainment industry. Addiction issues and body issues,” Cameron disclosed.

In another episode, the actor said he and another guest talk about "performance-enhancing drugs in the professional sports world." Cameron also sits down with the representatives of the international ministry Zoe to “deeply dive into the subject of human trafficking, and that problem all over the world. We talk about the role that the church plays in the world to show the rest of the world what God is like, and who He is.”

“One on One” will also feature an episode with his sisters, including popular “Fuller House” star Candance Cameron Bure.

"We talk a lot about what it was like to be part of the Cameron house growing up with my sisters, Bridget, Melissa and Candace, and that one takes place at my parent's house at their kitchen table as we're having breakfast together,” he said. “We have a lot of really great heartfelt conversations.

Of his decision to partner with TBN, Cameron praised the network for reaching millions and millions of people all over the world.

“As TBN has been rebranding themselves, I wanted to be a part of the new face of TBN and bring some content that would be refreshing, and high quality to people all over the world,” he concluded.

“One on One” now runs every Thursday on TBN, 6/9pm PST/EST.