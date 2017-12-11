Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott News: Couple Looking Forward to First Child Together?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the pair could not be happier.

Jenner has yet to officially confirm that she is pregnant, but reports and supposed hints from the reality star herself have got fans convinced. Moreover, Jenner has been staying out of the spotlight as of late, which seems to be because of her pregnancy.

Scott has been away from home a lot since he has been touring. Despite this, the couple is still very much in love, and both are looking forward to the birth of their first child, with a source telling PEOPLE that the two "are absolutely still together and excited about the baby."

Fans of the pair are likely relieved to know this as Jenner and Scott were previously plagued by breakup rumors. In October, an In Touch Weekly report claimed that the 25-year-old rapper was feeling overwhelmed and thought that things in their relationship were moving too fast. However, this was later debunked by Gossip Cop.

The source continued to tell PEOPLE that Jenner has changed her lifestyle because of her pregnancy. As stated before, she has been keeping things on the down low. And, with Scott away right now, she cannot wait for her rapper boyfriend to return.

"Kylie can't wait for the baby to be here. Since getting pregnant, she has changed her life a lot. She is getting bored spending so much time at home," the source said. "Kylie and Travis spend very little time together. Kylie is not happy about it. She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But Travis only has a few more tour dates left, and then he is off for the holidays. Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished."

