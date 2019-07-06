Largest pro-life group in US endorses President Trump for 2020 election

The United States’ largest pro-life organization officially announced their endorsement of President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election.

The National Right to Life Committee released a statement on Independence Day stating their endorsement for the re-election of President Trump months before the first primaries are held for either major party.

To justify their decision, NRLC cited the Trump administration’s record on abortion issues. This includes the reinstituting of the Mexico City Policy, which prevents tax dollars from going to organizations that promote or fund abortions overseas, and Trump ending funding for the United Nations' Population Fund due to its ties to China’s forced abortion policy.

“As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we are proud to endorse the only presidential candidate who stands for the unalienable right to life,” said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, in a statement released on Thursday.

“From his first day in office, President Trump and his Administration have been dedicated to advancing policies that protect the fundamental right to life for the unborn, the elderly, and the medically dependent and disabled.”

NRLC’s announcement came on the eve of the pro-life organization’s 2019 convention, being held July 5-6 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ashley Bratcher, the actress who played the lead role in the popular pro-life film “Unplanned,” is one of the scheduled convention speakers.

Despite once identifying himself as “very pro-choice” in a 1999 interview, Trump has developed strong ties to the pro-life movement during his political career.

For example, in January 2018 Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to address the March for Life, an annual mass demonstration held at National Mall in Washington, D.C., to protest the 1973 United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

Trump spoke via satellite from the Rose Garden at the White House, stating in the 2018 speech that he was "proud" to be the first commander in chief to address the March for Life.

"Today, tens of thousands of families, students, and patriots, and really just great citizens, gather here in our nation's capital," said Trump at the time.

"You come from many backgrounds, many places, but you all come for one beautiful cause: to build a society where life is celebrated, protected, and cherished. The March for Life is a movement born out of love. You love your families, you love your neighbors, you love our nation, and you love every child, born and unborn, because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God.”