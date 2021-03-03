Larry Crabb, former Colorado Christian University prof., Bible teacher, psychologist dies at 76 Larry Crabb, former Colorado Christian University prof., Bible teacher, psychologist dies at 76

Larry J. Crabb, a psychologist, Bible teacher, author of more than 20 books, and a longtime professor at Colorado Christian University, has died after battling various illnesses.

The Larger Story, a ministry founded by Crabb’s eldest son, Kep, that seeks to preserve his father’s works, announced that Crabb had passed away early Sunday morning at age 76.

“As one who taught so many of us that it is possible to trust no matter our circumstances or condition of soul, Larry can now testify to the unspeakable joy and unlimited goodness of God. It truly is well with his soul,” stated The Larger Story.

“Larry lived his life firmly anchored in the truth of this scripture, and now he is healed and whole and his lifelong faith points us all to the certainty of God’s great victory. What an honor to be part of his legacy.”

The family, which includes his wife, Rachael, and sons Kep and Kenneth, plan to hold two memorial services, one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the other in Denver, Colorado.

CCU President Donald W. Sweeting said in a statement that the school was “heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dr. Larry Crabb, one of our biggest advocates and friends.”

“He was a leader, an educator, and a spiritual adviser to many in the CCU community for a number of years,” stated Sweeting.

“He had a passion for Christ-centered, biblically grounded psychology, and for seeing sound Christian counseling transform people's lives. He will be greatly missed by all of us at Colorado Christian University.”

Born in 1944, Crabb was a noted psychologist who authored several books, including When God's Ways Make No Sense, Understanding People, and Real Church: Does it exist? Can I find it?.

In an interview with The Christian Post in 2010, Crabb explained that he hoped readers of his book Real Church would “leave with the sense of excitement that there is a huge story going on that is unseen, but those listening to God will hear it.”

“There is a huge opportunity to become a very different man or woman, somebody who is willing to give all they have for the sake of another. Abandoning myself for your sake, that is the opportunity of Christianity and not just to have a blessed life,” said Crabb at the time.

“I hope people get away from the idea that God is a genie that you rub a lamp and call it a prayer and you get everything you want. That is not how it works at all. But rather we have the chance to move into the world with the attitude of Christ.”

In addition to his books, Crabb served CCU as a professor as well as a former chair of their graduate-level counseling degree program and a regular speaker at their chapel services.

In honor of his many endeavors for the university, CCU created the Larry J. Crabb Center for University Counseling in November 2018, based on the school’s Lakewood campus.

“During his over 30-year affiliation with CCU, Dr. Crabb was a bestselling author; served as the spiritual director of the American Association of Christian Counselors; founded NewWay Ministries; and was a trusted colleague to six CCU presidents,” stated CCU on Monday.

In recent times, Crabb had had his share of severe medical issues, including battles with liver cancer for the past several years and a struggle with leukemia for around two years.

On Feb. 24, the official Facebook page for Crabb posted a statement announcing that Crabb was going to receive hospice care in North Carolina, being near his children and grandchildren.

“During this time, we are all struggling with various expressions and experiences of grief and perhaps even confusion and anger, but Larry would be the first to remind us to rest in the good story God is telling with his life and to be glad,” the page stated.

“His deepest desire is to be with Jesus and he will soon see his Father face to face.”

