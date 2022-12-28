Lauren Daigle donates over $600K to charities helping underprivileged kids, art communities

Christian artist Lauren Daigle donated over $600,000 to charities across the country through her organization The Price Fund, which seeks to provide care for children, the elderly and those in need.

The “You Say” singer donated $100,000 to New Orleans’ Ellis Marsalis Center, Roots of Music, NOCCA, KidSmart and Young Audiences of Louisiana during her holiday performances at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre, the Gospel Music Association announced.

According to the outlet, the 31-year-old artist has spent the last few months donating to organizations around the country that benefit children and youth, and the performing arts communities. In total, the artist donated $681,000 to charities for the fall 2022 season.

“I’m truly moved and inspired by the passion and commitment that I’ve seen from every single person involved with all of these organizations — not to mention the tireless and seemingly endless work done by their volunteers,” said Daigle. “The thousands whose lives they touch each and every day, not only provides light and hope for so many in need, it sets an example for all of us to follow and shows us what we do mean to each other.”

Daigle established The Price Fund in 2019 and through donations made via ticket sales, merchandise sales, and streaming has distributed over $2.2 million to 37 nonprofits around the world.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has always maintained a passion for caring for "the least of these."

In a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, the artist revealed that when she was in high school, she prayed that God would give her a “backbone” to stand up for those bullied — even if it meant facing ostracization herself.

“I was like, God,’ I want a backbone of boldness. Give me some sort of boldness to where I can stand up for people who need to be stood up for, and where even when my peers are persecuting me, I can still make a stand,’” she said.

“And if you ask God for that courage, He will give it to you. He will give you boldness; He will give you courage,” she continued.

Reflecting on the kind of pressures that come with being a young Christian, Daigle cited Matthew 5:10, which reads, in part, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake.”

“It's what always comes to mind,” she said. “I know that it's difficult.”

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native encouraged young Christians to ask God for courage in the face of pressure: “Just know you're not the only one doing it. It will feel like, in the moment, that you're the only one making a stand. But you're not the only one making a stand. There are others around you. And we've got your back,” she said.

Through her work, the artist stressed that she strives to highlight the loving and compassionate character of God.

“I know that not everybody wants to be told about God,” Daigle told CP. “But I have found that people do love to hear that God is love, and He is kind and He is patient with us. And anytime that people understand God is gentle — He's not always this angry man — their guard is let down. So it's a way to share the Gospel. It's a way to tell others about Christ.”

Daigle also challenged young people to be open to God’s calling on their lives. She told CP that she believes God has “wired each person so creatively,” adding: “There's a thing called a ‘zeitgeist,’ which is where time and culture intersect. And it's when God … decides to say, ‘This is the one I have appointed. This is the one I'm calling out. Let's go; come on. This is how we get the people ready for what's to come.’ He sends the ones that are uniquely available, I think."