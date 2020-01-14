Lauren Daigle sings national anthem before President Trump, first lady at LSU game

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Lauren Daigle performed the national anthem Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she received a standing ovation from everyone in attendance, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

In an Instagram story, Daigle repeatedly revealed how “nervous” she was as she walked onto the LSU field.

When she took the stage, the popular Christian singer was announced as a two-time Grammy Award-winner and Louisiana’s own as she went on to give a bluesy performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Daigle performed at 7:15 p.m. local time just before kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The “You Say” singer wore a mauve blazer and matching flared pants and short laced cream-color blouse.

TV star Reagan Charleston Thomas gifted Daigle a Tigers ring to represent the LSU team mascot from her jewelry collection, Reagan Charleston Jewelry, and the singer sported the ring during her performance as seen below.

The Trumps smiled and cheered after Daigle's performance and the 28-year-old likewise cheered.

Daigle attended LSU before becoming a singing sensation and she was ecstatic after the LSU Tigers beat the Clemson Tigers in a 42-25 victory. The game marked LSU's first national championship since 2007.

Following the team’s victory, Daigle took to Instagram and declared: “This is the best day of my life.”

In an interview with The Christian Post last year, Daigle spoke about going outside the walls of the church to share her musical gift with the world.

[My music] is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other. For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear.' Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," Daigle told CP in the interview.

Her album, Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in September, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week, and continues to place on the charts.

Y’all I’m crying. Our best friend just killed the national anthem @Lauren_Daigle pic.twitter.com/Zx0dc2NDMp — DJ Jazzy Josh (@joshmenardmusic) January 14, 2020