Lauren Daigle surprises 'American Idol' contestant in new season, brings Katy Perry to tears

Season 21 of "American Idol" kicked off this week, featuring an appearance from Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle, who emotionally surprised a Christian contestant auditioning in Las Vegas.

Twenty-year-old Douglasville, Georgia, native Megan Danielle became a Christian singer following the death of her grandfather, who asked her to use her talents to honor God. During Danielle's introduction video, she shared the importance of her grandfather's relationship.

"My childhood, I would always spend most of my time at the shop with my grandpa," Danielle, who works as a waitress at a restaurant with her mom, explained. "My grandpa passed about a year ago, and he was the most important person in my life."

When she was 18, Danielle was in a band that played at different bars and venues. She said she didn't like playing in bars because she had to act like someone she wasn't just so "people would like what they were hearing."

"There was one show I had one night, and my papa was there, and he pulled me to the side and said, 'what are you doing baby? This isn't what you're supposed to be doing.' He looked at me dead in the eye and said, 'how can you sing for God and sing for this?' And then I finally decided to totally switch to Christian music."

After her introduction video, Danielle joined Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and began her audition. Host Ryan Seacrest revealed off-stage that Daigle had a show in Las Vegas and would be surprising Danielle.

Daigle competed on Seasons 9 and 11 of "American Idol" but was eliminated. But in recent years, her music has been sung many times in the hit singing competition.

As Danielle auditioned before the judges singing Daigle's five-times platinum single "You Say," Daigle watched through the doorway before joining in. Danielle was stunned that her one of her inspirations was there. The two continued the audition together.

Judge Katy Perry, who grew up as a Christian singer but is now a pop star, was noticeably emotional. Her jaw dropped at the sight of Daigle.

"Oh my gosh! Only on American Idol! Insane," Perry shouted.

Daigle told the contestant that her story was reminiscent of her own story with her grandfather.

"Thank you, I love you. I feel like this is not even happening. I'm like thank you, God," Danielle replied.

Perry requested that the two sing their "magical" duet again because she wanted to feel "the spirit."

"Lauren, I just got to say, that is one of the coolest things I've ever seen an artist do," Perry said.

"You got that grit in your voice. It's so authentic and you're doing right by yourself and you're doing right by Grandpa Chuck," the pop singer continued.

Daigle revealed that her grandfather's name was Chuck as well.

"That was my grandpa's name too! That's crazy," Daigle noted.

"Well, you know God has a sense of humor every once in a while," Perry declared.

The judges voted Danielle through to the next round, and Daigle was honored to have witnessed it all.