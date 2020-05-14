Lauren Daigle to perform her Christian crossover single on ‘American Idol’ season finale

Two-time Grammy award winner and multiplatinum-selling artist Lauren Daigle will be a guest performer on the historic social distancing season finale of “American Idol” this Sunday.

Daigle will be performing her hit single "You Say" as the top five finalists compete for the title. The ABC singing competition finale will air 8-10 p.m. ET.

“I am so excited to be performing on the @americanidol finale, it’s going to be awesome,” Daigle said on Instagram.

Season 18 of “American Idol” featured several renditions of contestants singing Daigle’s record-breaking song, “You Say.”

Other performers scheduled for the “at home” season-ender are judge Lionel Richie, who will sing the classic song "We Are The World." It will be the first time the tune has been performed on TV in 35 years. Fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will join Richie to pay tribute to families affected by COVID-19 around the world.

The show will also feature last year’s runner-up, Alejandro "ScaryPoolParty" Aranda, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

Daigle was a celebrity guest mentor on "American Idol" last season and the Christian singer told contestants then that the vocal competition was instrumental in giving her something to believe in.

“When I was 17, I tried out for 'American Idol.' I look back on that 10 years ago and I think, man, the journey has been so incredible. Like it really has. This show gave me something to believe in, it really did,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said to the 'American Idol' finalists.

Daigle auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Kara DioGuardi and Randy Jackson a decade ago, but the 27-year-old was back to share some tips from her successful career.

The singer’s last release, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2018, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she’s been a Billboard favorite and has been in the mainstream circuit sharing her Christian music and her story.