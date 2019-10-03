Lauren Daigle's hit single breaks record for most weeks at No. 1 on Christian songs chart

Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle has made Billboard history with her single "You Say" staying at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart for 62 weeks.

The inspirational song now has the longest reign since the survey launched in 2003, surpassing Hillsong United's "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)." “Oceans” was at the top of the chart for 61 weeks.

"I really pondered the journey of the song 'Oceans,' and I remember seeing the impact that song made on so many people. It was just so beautiful to me," Daigle told Billboard after finding out that her song made chart history. "I hoped that I could be a part of something that shakes the earth like that song. I didn't know that would ever happen, and I had no idea that 'You Say' would be something that would parallel the life of 'Oceans.' "

The Louisiana native also made history with the album’s lead single, “You Say,” in January when the songstress became the first female to have a song both on the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs.

Meanwhile, Daigle's album, Look Up Child, is dominating the Top Christian Albums for its 42nd week. The album has become the longest-reigning collection on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart.

Look Up Child surpassed Switchfoot's "The Beautiful Letdown" which spent 38 weeks on top of the Christian charts in 2004-'05.

Daigle's LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums Chart in September 2018. It also reached No. 3 on the overall Billboard 200 chart following its release, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week.

She told The Christian Post in an interview last year that her goal with the new album was not to make it "mainstream versus Christian."

Rather, she was looking to offer the "purest version of me."

Daigle will venture out on her first headline world tour, “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” in 2020.

The tour will travel to 44 cities starting in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The musical experience then heads to the U.S. in February and includes stops in New York, Nashville, Houston, Boston, and Dallas, as well as the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal.

The Louisiana native will end the world tour in her hometown of Lafayette.

Tickets for “Lauren Daigle World Tour” are now available www.laurendaigle.com/tour