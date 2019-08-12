Lauren Daigle leads fans in spontaneous worship at Vancouver concert, sings 'I Exalt Thee'

At a tour stop in Vancouver on Sunday, Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle changed up her set to lead fans in a moment of spontaneous worship.

Daigle is crisscrossing North America this summer and fall for her Look Up Child World Tour before heading off to Europe, and during a recent stop in Vancouver the Christian singer stopped to sing the hymn "I Exalt Thee."

She shared a clip of the audience's participation in the performance on Instagram Monday.

“Spontaneous Worship Moment in Vancouver,” she captioned the video clip. In it, the Louisiana native is seen sporting her Cajun fashion, telling the crowd she wants to change things up a little bit.

She asked her band if they were familiar with the 1983 hymn “I Exalt Thee,” and then led the crowd in worship.

“I exalt Thee, I exalt Thee/I exalt Thee, O Lord,” Daigle belted out.

After singing the hymn, originally composed by Phil Driscoll, Daigle’s orchestra joined in and even added a trombone solo.

The singer lifted her hands and voice in adoration as she sang. There was even a moment when Daigle and the audience sang in unison without accompaniment. Several concert attendees shared comments under the video post expressing their gratitude for Daigle leading the audience in worship.

Daigle’s career has taken off since her debut in 2015. The Gospel Music Association announced Wednesday that she received six nominations for this year's Dove Awards. Her nominations include Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.

Her LP Look Up Child debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart in September 2018. It also reached No. 3 on the overall Billboard 200 chart following its release, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week.

The 27-year-old’s single, “You Say” is also continuing its success by topping another nonsectarian music chart this month. “You Say” is currently No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. The worshipful ballad knocked off the longest-leading hit in the chart's history, Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which previously spent 33 weeks at No 1.

"You Say" has now been on top of the Christian Airplay chart for almost 20 weeks starting last September, and is the first song to have ever led both the Christian and the AC charts. The single currently holds the lead in airplay, streaming and sales based on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, now in its 54th week.

Daigle likewise made history with the album’s lead single in January when the songstress became the first female to have a song on both Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs.

Daigle's Look Up Child World Tour runs through Nov. 13.