Woman high on fentanyl, meth and marijuana when she killed California pastor: DA

A California woman was under the influence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana when she fatally struck a pastor riding a bicycle and seriously injured two others in October, prosecutors said this week. She now faces upgraded felony charges that could result in more than a decade in prison.

Amber Calderon, 43, was driving south on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Oct. 20 when she veered onto the shoulder and hit 45-year-old Pastor Eric Williams and two other men, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams, a father of four, died at the scene. The two other cyclists suffered critical injuries, including spinal fractures, broken ribs and a fractured ankle.

Toxicology reports confirmed Calderon had fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana in her system, KTLA5 reported.

Following these findings, prosecutors filed new charges, including felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit-and-run causing permanent injury or death, two counts of hit-and-run with injury, and possession of hard drugs with prior convictions.

Calderon also faces a charge under Section 11395(b)(1) of the California Health and Safety Code.

If convicted on all counts, Calderon could serve up to 12 years and four months in prison.

A judge in Orange County Superior Court ordered that Calderon must not drive, consume alcohol or unprescribed drugs, or enter any business where marijuana is the primary product sold.

She was also warned that if she drives under the influence again, she could face a murder charge, according to the New York Post.

She is due back in court on Feb. 20, 2026.

Prosecutors said Calderon continued driving on the day of the incident despite a flat tire and heavy damage to her car, passing through a state park kiosk without stopping, before a witness blocked her vehicle to prevent her from fleeing.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer called the crash a devastating act caused by someone who chose to drive under the influence. “Four young children will wake up Christmas morning for the first time without their father because of the selfish decision of a stranger to drive under the influence of drugs, and that is an image that I will never be able to get out of my head,” Spitzer was quoted as saying.

He added that the DA’s office would “vigorously advocate for the victims in this case and do everything we can to ensure [Calderon] pays the maximum consequence allowable under the law.”

A GoFundMe campaign created shortly after the crash had raised nearly $392,000 as of Saturday. It described Williams as a devoted pastor with a strong Christian faith, a love for cycling and a deep commitment to his family.

Williams founded the Community Church of West Garden Grove after serving as a youth and teaching pastor at Seaside Community Church in Huntington Beach. He helped start the Over The Hump Mountain Bike Race series at Irvine Lake and often replaced Sunday services with volunteer events in the community.

The pastor’s brother-in-law, Josh Coy, recalled how Williams led efforts to assist senior citizens, clean beaches and help neighbors with housework. “I think in his life as a pastor, he tried to think about things of what could we do differently,” he previously told The Orange County Register.

Robby Knutsen, who met Williams as a youth group leader, described him as a mentor and said, “He was the most intentional man that I know.”

Williams’ children, Julia, Jeanette, Alice and James, range in age from a toddler to a high school freshman. He and his wife, Robyn, had celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary before the crash.

Ted Williams, the pastor’s father, said earlier that his son was dedicated to helping others.