Share

Trump's week in review: Pentagon worship service, year-end address to the nation

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump | Alex Wong/Getty Images

This week saw President Donald Trump offer his assessment of the first year of his second term as he received pushback for his reaction to the death of outspoken liberal critic Rob Reiner. His administration also celebrated Christmas and took action to discourage hospitals from performing "sex-rejecting" trans surgeries on children. 

Here's a list of five headline-making events that occurred this week in the Trump administration. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles