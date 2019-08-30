Lauren Daigle inspires women at Ohio prison: 'You are beloved by the Most High King'

Two time Grammy award-winning singer Lauren Daigle performed a concert at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on Saturday where she spoke of God's love for them.

The “You Say” singer performed songs off her latest album, Look Up Child, while the inmates sang along.

“The one thing that we can always do is look up,” Daigle says in a clip from the concert posted on YouTube.

“You can look up and see the sky. You can look up and see the kindness of God and His extravagant love for each one of you,” she said while holding up her hands in praise. “And I know sometimes that can be hard to wrap your mind around, but let me tell you something, He doesn’t see you by your faults, or maybe the things that you’ve done or the things that have trapped you and ensnared you. But He sees you as children, as His own, beloved from the Most High King. That’s who you are.”

The Louisiana native encouraged the prisoners to seek God for their value in life because no one is too guilty to be loved or forgiven.

“If you ever question your identity, I tell you what—just open up a Bible somewhere and watch His sacrifice, watch His love for you. It doesn’t change just because you’re in here,” Daigle said.

“His love for you doesn’t waver just because of the things you have done or the things you felt have gripped you for your entire life. … I see you and me as the same. I don’t see us separated at all. I don’t see a difference,” she declared. “I see you as people. We’re all people. We’re all on this journey of life together.”

Another clip shows Daigle speaking to women at the reformatory's tapestry therapeutic community.

“I just want all of you to know that we value you, and we are elated to be with you guys. I want each of you to know that you have something special inside of you,” Daigle told the inmates.

The video ended with Daigle saying, “We love you, you are not forgotten, you are thought of. We love you so so much!”

In October of last year, Daigle visited a maximum-security center which she said really impacted her.

The 27 years old singer went to the Statesville Correctional Prison in Crest Hill, Illinois and took to Facebook to describe her experience. She said, "It was a day my eyes had never seen and will never be able to unsee."

she added, "We sang songs with inmates whose voices carried deeper into our hearts than the echo of a microphone will ever release. I saw hope in the face of the hopeless, joy in the wake of sorrow, wealth in the gap of depravity, and life in the midst of death."

Daigle continued: "I watched Heaven befriend those who are often forgotten. With each day that passes, may I never take for granted what it was like to walk around as a free man. I held a bottle of cold coffee upon pulling out of the Statesville Correctional Prison. My hand had never remembered that bottle being so cold."

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Daigle spoke about going outside the walls of the church to share the Gospel.

[My music] is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other. For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear.' Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," Daigle told CP in a recent interview.

Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in September, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week and continues to dominate charts until this day.