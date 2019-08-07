Lauren Daigle's Christian hit 'You Say' tops a mainstream Billboard chart

Grammy-award winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle continued her success as her single “You Say” topped a nonsectarian music chart.

“You Say” is currently No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. The worshipful ballad knocked off the longest-leading hit in the chart's history: Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which previously spent 33 weeks at No 1.

"You Say" has now been on top of the Christian Airplay chart for 17 weeks starting last September, and is not the first song to have ever led both the Christian and the AC charts. The single concurrently holds the lead in airplay-, streaming and sales based on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, now in its 54th-week reign.

The Louisiana native further made history with the album’s lead single, “You Say,” in January when the songstress became the first female to have a song both on the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs.

Meanwhile, Daigle's album, Look Up Child, is dominating the Top Christian Albums for a 42nd week. The album has become the longest-reigning collection on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart.

Look Up Child surpassed Switchfoot's The Beautiful Letdown which spent 38 weeks on top of the Christian charts in 2004-05.

Daigle's LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums Chart in September 2018. It also reached No. 3 on the overall Billboard 200 chart following its release, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week.

She told The Christian Post in an interview last year that her goal with the new album was not to make it "mainstream versus Christian."

Rather, she was looking to offer the "purest version of me."

"What is the purest thing that God has written into my spirit and how do I express that? How do I communicate that?" she explained.

"[My music] is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other. For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear.' Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," Daigle stated.