LeBron James on Lakers Free Agency Rumors: 'This Is Not My First Rodeo'

Reuters/Nick Turchiaro - USA Today Sports LeBron James has expressed interest and support for Oklahoma Sooners freshman point guard Trae Young in his social media accounts.

LeBron James is not taking the bait as the media pries him for answers regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers weekend in Los Angeles.

With the King heading to free agency market in the summer, there have been a lot of rumors and hopes in connection with which team he is heading to after this season. Among those teams is the LA Lakers.

Over the weekend, James and the rest of the Cavaliers were in LA where they faced the Clippers on Friday and the Lakers on Sunday. Naturally for the media, they took this as an opportunity to ask the 33-year-old basketball player on his chances of moving to the city where he owns two homes, both in the Brentwood neighborhood. His media company, SpringHill Entertainment, as well as business partner Maverick Carter are also both situated in LA.

However, if the media thought they could squeeze something out of James, who has already experienced being free agent, they were very mistaken.

"I understand that I'm a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it," James told reporters before the Cavaliers' game with the Clippers. "It's not my first rodeo, but I don't, it doesn't bother me," James said. "I don't talk about it too much. Like I said, I'll handle that whenever it comes."

Like a true professional, the legendary basketball player said he still has a business to finish with the Cavaliers, which is why he really has not had time where he would be heading next. "I've still got too much work to do here," James added. "I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes I'll take care of that."

He also said he understands why a lot of people think he is going to the Lakers. The LA team has sufficient money to afford James and another superstar, which is the King's main requirement if he was ever going to consider a move.

It is important to note, though, that Cleveland is James' hometown team, where he has spent 11 of his 14 seasons. He will only be a free agent if he declines his $35.6 million players option for the Cavaliers.