Lecrae hopes new music, book will help restore the black community

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Grammy Award-winning emcee Lecrae Moore said he hopes his new album, Restoration, and its accompanying book will inspire the black community to focus on what God says about them.

The Reach Records founder is gearing up for the release of his new album in March and is excited to share some “healing music” with the world.

“I want people to know that you’re never too messed up for a restoration,” Moore told the website Black Enterprise in an recent interview. “Second divorce, prison sentence, it doesn’t matter. There’s always hope, healing, and restoration available if you seek it.

Moore, who is also a bestselling author for his debut book Unashamed, is writing another book titled, I Am Restored. He said he wants both his new album and follow-up book to reach the black community.

“I want to restore the view the black community has of itself,” Moored continued. “We can change the narrative, empower the disenfranchised, and close wealth gaps. We can restore the dignity that was stripped from us. We can lean on God to restore our sense of purpose and worth.”

The rapper has been vocal about is views on race relations the U.S., especially following the shootings of Michael Brown and Philando Castile. He is now partnering with outreach groups to help neighborhoods in Atlanta, Georgia, that have a high crime rates.

“I am partnered on several projects to restore Atlanta’s English Avenue, an area known for its rampant drug trafficking and violent crime statistics. I’m also an active member of the Board of Advisory for Peace Academy, the first school in the English Avenue area to be opened in more than 20 years,” he said.

The Texas native said he hopes his new tracks reach people battling depression and suicidal ideation.

“With conversation rising about the number of teens committing suicide and the heightened conversations around mental health awareness and suicide prevention, this is the perfect time for my ninth album, Restoration,” he added.

Moore has been a trailblazer in Christian hip-hop and paved a path for himself into the mainstream market. In 2014, the two-time Grammy Award-winning album Anomaly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Charts, making him a known name in the secular hip-hop community.