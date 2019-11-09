Lecrae says even if Kanye West’s faith is insincere, ‘Jesus Is King’ album gives God the glory

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae weighed in on Kanye West’s new No. 1 album Jesus Is King, saying even if the rapper's faith was insincere, God is getting the glory.

“I think he's a polarizing figure, obviously,” Lecrae told CBN News on Monday, speaking about the mainstream rapper who's professing his faith in Jesus as a born again Christian.

“I think he says what's on his mind and he’s unmoved by what opinions you might have of him based off of what he feels compelled to say. At this juncture in time, I believe he's compelled to tell people about Jesus,” Lecrae said.

West started hosting Sunday Service events at the top of the year that feature gospel music and, more recently, sermons. He has professed to being a born again Christian and said he found healing after he was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder. His profession of faith has since drawn both criticism and praise.

His Jesus is King album, released Oct. 25, has now made history on the Billboards charts.

“I believe he's compelled to say, 'I found a new faith and I'm serious about it.' And he's not really worried about the backlash of those who want him to talk about the content that he used to talk about. He's not worried about the backlash from those who say he's insincere; he's not worried about the backlash from others who say he's using this as some sort of political play,” Lecrae continued.

“Even if he's not sincere, I have no way of knowing. Even if Kanye was my best friend, I don't know what's going on in his heart, only God knows that. So even if he's insincere, the Gospel message is very clear and evident, and God's going to get His glory with what he's saying in that project,” the faith-focused rapper maintained.

In the past, West has been accused of having a god complex by projecting his alter ego Yeezus. He also used to make music videos that were sexually exploitative toward women. Lecrae admitted that the gospel record is not his favorite West album, but he appreciates his convictions.

“Jesus Is King, you got to love content that sounds like sincere, passionate faith. It sounds like, to me, a new believer who just met Jesus and is like, 'I cannot mute this newfound love that I have,' and I love that about it,” the Reach Records founder maintained.

In his interview with CBN, Lecrae also shared that he's gearing up to release his 10th studio album that will be titled, Restoration. He hopes to release the album before the end of the year or at the beginning of 2020.

“I’ve really truly been restored. God has done some restorative work in my life over the last few years,” Lecrae said of the album title and concept.

“I’ve gone through a lot of turmoil and pain behind the scenes and people, they know some of it, but they don’t know how it truly affected me and my family, and so a lot of that will be shown. And people will be able to see that some relationships have been restored, some perspectives have been restored, and my faith has definitely been restored,” he concluded.